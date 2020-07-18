I’ve always thought of days like this as being of the city, even though I’ve stayed far away from pavement for several decades of summers. It’s pushing 80 degrees and it’s not yet 9 a.m. I’m walking along the shore, past one of Woodbury’s many ponds, thinking maybe I should have gone swimming instead, but it’s a little late for that. I’m already a couple of miles from home so this will be officially recorded as a walk in my obsession ledger. I can always swim when I’m done walking, a luxury of the path less beaten. It was not always so.
I cringe at the thought of my present self encountering my growing up self, sweating through summers in what was known as the “New York Metro” area, when it was blazing heat combined with tropical humidity, not innings played, that terminated our stickball games. As relentless as the heat was, we were kids, and when we withered, there seemed plenty else to do in those days, much of which wouldn’t have survived parental scrutiny, if there were any.
There was no helicopter parenting in those days. Our folks were more like jetliners above the clouds, far too busy being adults to hover over us, so summers were relatively free of constraint. What was certainly not out of the ordinary then would probably merit at least a DCF investigation today. Later, easing myself into the glittering water of a pond down the road, I muse at just how on our own we were, marveling we made it into adulthood. I’ve long since lost touch with childhood friends and avoiding social media, I rely on memories of those days without corroboration or reality check.
The small city where I grew up was a peninsula, surrounded on three sides by the brackish water of the Hudson and Passaic rivers making their way to the Atlantic. Directly across the bay from New York City, we frequently swam with the Statue of Liberty in view, never realizing that thousands of immigrants who passed through adjacent Ellis Island, including some of our own grandparents, were headed to Bayonne, and the promise of jobs in the oil industry.
The late 19th century found John D. Rockefeller purchasing tiny Prentice Oil, with 20 employees in what would eventually become Standard Oil, employing over 5,000 people and processing 77,000 barrels a day at a refinery with 13 piers spread over 650 acres, for a time, the largest oil producer in the world. Standard’s success lured other oil companies and Bayonne became known as “The Oil City” as Gulf, Texaco and Tidewater — where my own father worked — packed the shore with refineries of their own.
Rockefeller was rumored to slurp local oysters at the Hotel Latourette, considered the most fashionable resort in the New York area, on a site once owned by the DuPont family. But the tycoon’s taste for money far exceeded his taste for bivalves and as the industry grew, the big refineries left, opting for warmer climates and fewer union troubles, leaving in their wake a toxic marinade of over 600 byproducts and chemicals that etched Rockefeller’s legacy on every greasy boulder, jagged piling and abandoned barge dotting the riverside.
My mind is immersed in deep thoughts of a far different time and place, as my body is immersed in the pristine pond less than 2 miles down the road, a 25-acre gem that on this hot July afternoon, I share with the single loon I encounter here frequently as I walk by. He could have lost his mate but more likely his courtship technique for next season needs work or he risks unwilling bachelorhood, possibly for 20 years or more. Although he looks lonely, he may be somewhat lucky. Losing a battle with another male over a mate in the weeks after ice-out can cost a loon his life.
While I never find the heat and humidity very friendly, a string of quite warm, sunny days the weeks before and after summer solstice have raised the temperature of these glacial ponds well beyond mid-summer levels far earlier than any year I can remember. But before I calculate the possibly dire implications of this tepid water, I can’t help but let it swallow me for a brief bit, almost like an ablution, cleansing my inner self perhaps more thoroughly than my outer.
I’m on my back barely moving as curious dragonflies circle my face. I’m aware of the trees along the bank; the brilliant sky above me; an acre of lily pads, white blossoms luminous in the sun; and the empty road along the distant shore. I wonder how I got here and think maybe, long ago, I slipped off one of those derelict structures in New York Bay we dangerously traversed to get out where the “clean” water beckoned. However marvelous this eternity, the thought chills me far more than the water so I drop it, figuring I can account for too much of the time between to entertain such fantasies.
When I visit our old swimming hole, (never in summer) usually on a water taxi to midtown Manhattan, it mystifies me how completely oblivious we were to the vastness of the lower Hudson at this point on its journey to the sea. The debris, shipping traffic and pollution, even though it’s much cleaner now than when we were adolescents, should have been more daunting.
We didn’t know it at the time, but we would never be that fearless again.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
