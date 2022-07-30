Between the deer flies and humidity, my level of self pity reaches astounding heights until I focus, un-focus and refocus, finally breathing deeply, the air so thick it feels as if I need to chew it awhile before inhaling. It’s just after 8 a.m. on an already hazy Sunday. Judging by cars along the road, the camps surrounding the pond are filled to the rafters, but it’s still quiet with no discernible activity. The quickly warming sunshine breaking through is a clear indication that water — it in us or us in it — will play a significant role in how pleasurable the rest of the day evolves.

I’ve become so attuned to the flies I can feel them landing on me through my hat and clothing, even when they’re not. My hypervigilance finds me percussively cuffing myself over the head as I walk down the road, glad most weekenders (potential witnesses) are apparently sleeping in this morning. Of course, if they’ve got a camp out here, chances are they know exactly what I’m doing. Living by the bug is what we do. Realistically, the annoyance is a pretty small price to pay for the luxury of not living anywhere else.

