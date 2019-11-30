Almost lost amid the mind-boggling shuffle of Executive Branch malfeasance recently was the exposure of senior presidential adviser and prince of Trumpian darkness, Stephen Miller, as pretty much everything we ever thought he was, right from the beginning of the reign of terror that continues to occupy the Oval Office.
Miller’s strident white nationalism, which permeates everything Donald Trump thinks, says or does regarding immigration, was laid sickeningly bare with the release of over 900 emails providing Breitbart News with what was essentially a game plan to spread hate.
As Trump’s Marx Brothers’ impeachment defense — “Who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes?” — was being systematically shredded by a series of noble foreign service professionals, Miller was nowhere to be seen, secluded like a roach in darkness, while Democrats and progressives called for his immediate fumigation. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the emails clearly exposed Miller as a white nationalist and he should resign.
The jaw-dropping White House response was that any attacks on Miller were “Clearly a form of anti-Semitism ... to levy these attacks on a Jewish staffer.” No word on whether the administration thinks Miller’s childhood Rabbi Neil Comess-Danials, who, in 2018, condemned his “arbitrary division of desperate people,” is also an anti-Semite. Comess-Danials suggested Miller”s encouragement of “President Trump’s actions make it obvious he didn’t get (my) Jewish message.”
Long considered the most bigoted cog in a discriminatory machine singularly focused on visiting existential terrorism on the country: spreading fear of an “invasion” by non-whites; dishonestly portraying immigrants as dangerous criminals; and blatantly violating the rights of asylum seekers, Miller is the architect of Trump’s worst policies. Among his xenophobic greatest hits are the Muslim ban, initiated only days after the president’s inauguration; family separation at the border; putting children in wire cages; and even initiating limits on legal immigration.
Miller’s contributions to the un-American shift in America’s immigration initiatives have been somewhat clandestine up until now, relegated to the shadows presumably based at least in part on the outrage his creepy visage provokes whenever emerging in televised interviews. There is also danger that these new revelations may experience a similar fate, overshadowed by the daily travails of a publicly disintegrating presidency; a flailing Republican Party on life support; and an electorate quickly becoming incapable of paying attention. We should not allow this to happen.
We know the history of Trump’s bizarre inner circle and cabinet appointments: Jeff Sessions, named after the president of the Confederacy; William Barr, up to his elbows in the Iran-Contra scandal; Wilbur Ross, allegedly grifting millions of dollars from his former partners; and Rudy Giuliani, turning the State Department into a daily freak show. But Miller puts them all to shame, coming as close as one can get to pure evil without being incarcerated, certainly a prime factor in the uptick of the hate crimes that have increased dramatically since this odious administration’s ascendance.
Just for starters, Miller advocated to Breitbart a 1973 novel, “Camp of the Saints,” depicting France invaded by subhuman Indian refugees who steal, kill and rampage, led by a demagogue who feeds on human excrement. When the western part of the continent is wholly overrun, white Europeans are turned into a subject class. The book is required reading in neo-Nazi and white supremacist circles. Reminder: We’re talking about a senior adviser to the president of the United States. In what sick, twisted world would this be considered OK?
There’s much more, and thanks to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s sharing the emails with the New York Times (“libel” according to the White House), Miller’s hate is stripped of subterfuge and inarguably exposed. From the “good people” bearing torches in Charlottesville to the defense of Confederate monuments after avowed white supremacist Dylan Roof murdered nine African-Americans in South Carolina to advocacy of anti-immigration fervor in mainstream GOP circles, he has attempted to provide what the Times called a “pseudo-intellectual veneer” to justify institutional bigotry.
We’ve suspected Miller’s fealty to hate groups for a long time, but there always remained a small window of deniability; a semantic loophole through which he could easily slither.
No more.
As Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League told The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg this week regarding Miller’s white nationalist associations: “It’s no longer speculation. It has now been substantiated. Stephen Miller must resign.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
