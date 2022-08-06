There’s a scene in Elia Kazan’s classic masterpiece “On the Waterfront” in which union boss Johnny Friendly, played by Lee J. Cobb, enraged that one of his toadies might have skimmed 50 bucks off his honorarium, leans him over a pool table, repeatedly backhands him and rips through his pockets with cash flying everywhere to the growled refrain: “Gimme, gimme, gimme.” This encounter is capitalism to its core: The hapless little guy trying to make ends meet, always at the mercy of the boss and his ever-present sycophants, enablers and goons.
This happens to all of us daily in numerous situations but, thanks to Madison Avenue and decades of cagey marketing, we sheepishly accept it as standard operating procedure, seldom realizing it’s happening until after we’re effectively fleeced and frequently enough, not even then. This arrangement works extremely well for corporations, but as you can imagine, less well for average Joes. We’ve become so familiar with everything in our culture being monetized, we hardly notice how often the corporate Johnny Friendlies are shaking us down over that pool table.
Most of us in Vermont probably rely on phone lines, cable or a satellite dish in order to view news, sports or entertainment, provided by corporate giants like Apple, Disney, Amazon and Netflix apparently content to nickel-and-dime us into exorbitant monthly bills through an elaborate bait-and-switch. You find a series that looks interesting so you give it a whirl only to learn at the end of the first episode, it’s going to cost you to continue watching. Or season two of a series you really liked — “Bosch” maybe, a hard-boiled L.A. detective — arrives with embedded commercials. The fact you already paid to use the platform is immaterial to the providers — they bathe in your tears.
As you’re reading this, I will have been on a plane heading west. My anticipation of that experience at this point, considering nightly news reports of bedraggled passengers now essentially living in airports, is somewhat less than enthusiastic. It seems the geniuses running Big Air weren’t satisfied with charging travelers for checked bags, sitting anywhere near loved ones — “preferred seating” — or offering stress positions illegal for zoo animals and outlawed by the Geneva Convention. The bottom line is money. You have it, they want it, and they don’t give a rat’s patootie how they get it.
With that goal in focus, airlines have apparently taken to the idea that the more flights they book, the more profits they’ll earn — which makes sense on its face but runs into a couple of challenges pretty quickly upending the equation, although generally for us, not for them. Like selling thousands of seats on hundreds of jetliners that are somewhere other than where they’re supposed to be or have no pilots, flight attendants or ground crews. The end result, of course, is total airport chaos with lines resembling a stampede at the Hajj; luggage taking flight independently, often never to be seen again; and passengers increasingly having nervous breakdowns, subsequently arrested for “disorderly” conduct.
Even choosing a so-called “staycation,” avoiding the near-inevitable airport snafu, is no guarantee. It’s still difficult to dodge the corporate panhandlers, looking for a handout however they can get it, offering once-in-a-lifetime bargains, deals of all kinds and an almost endless cascade of unnecessary stuff. While capitalism has been rightfully credited with lifting millions out of poverty and significantly improving human well-being during the past century, in its current permutation, it’s not only leaving millions behind but in the process, threatening more market failures and financial crises, continued environmental degradation and inequality threatening global stability.
Once you begin looking, you can’t help but see how inured we’ve become to how much of our lives — including our happiness — depends on unconscious spending. We just do it. It’s understandable that, even in difficult times, one of the easiest things to do in the U.S. is go into debt, especially since it’s a multi-billion-dollar industry for those who “manage” that debt. With the average American mired in $90,000 worth of it while the nation as a whole is $14 trillion in the red, debt is a huge incentive. It’s even encouraged. Credit card companies have a term for those remaining debt-free by paying off their plastic monthly: “Deadbeats.”
On the other hand, the largesse of these creditors becomes clear when we unpack their generosity in issuing cards to nearly everyone no matter your socio-economic situation, simply adjusting the interest rate accordingly, which isn’t nearly as accommodating as it might sound. If your balance is $6,000 for instance, not uncommon, you can make the minimum monthly payment and be out of debt by 2037, three years after your toddler is out of high school.
While we become more wary of potential scams every day, we should probably be at least as concerned with what’s legal and consequently flying under the radar. Some of corporate America’s greatest hits include payday loan companies, extended auto warranties, privatized schools and prisons, crippling collective bargaining and undermining union labor, compromising voting rights and even passing laws that ban cities from mandating a living wage as Koch-sponsored “ALEC” did in Georgia.
Modern capitalism might best be embodied by Martin Shkreli, better known as “Pharma bro,” who famously raised the price of a lifesaving medication by 5,455% (from $13.50 per pill to $750 per pill), eventually going to prison … but not for that. That’s perfectly legal. When Shkreli cried after being sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud, the other 99% celebrated nonetheless.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
