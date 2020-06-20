After months of soul-crushing bad news, critical warnings and dire predictions, we began the week with several, long-awaited, encouraging developments offering a tiny ray of light wrapped in a trifecta of disappointment for Donald Trump, further deepening his confusion over how loyalty to the country or the Constitution could possibly interfere with the entitled loyalty he feels should be to him, at the expense of all others. After being brought up short by the audacity of Twitter fact-checking his lies, this week pushed him a little closer to the edge.
As he chanted his “me ... me ... me” mantra, the Supreme Court and the Food and Drug Administration were emphatically responding “No ... no ... no.” SCOTUS issued what can only be termed a landmark decision Monday, affirming the 1964 Civil Rights Act requires workplace protections for members of the LBGTQ community. You can no longer be terminated from your job simply for being gay, bi or trans.
As profound a slap across the presidential pancake makeup as this was, the sting was exacerbated by the ruling’s author, Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee thought to be steadfastly reliable to evangelicals and the president. It hardly mattered, since Chief Justice John Roberts, another conservative, also joined the liberals in the 6-3 ruling, prompting an apparently dumbstruck Rev. Franklin Graham to wonder, ”I don’t know how this is going to protect us,” apparently unaware that Christian homophobia is not a protected status.
But the court wasn’t done. Later Monday, the Supremes added to Trump’s consternation, turning down his administration’s appeal challenging California’s sanctuary laws, which prohibit state officials from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco had previously ruled that the feds are not entitled to commandeer a state’s resources to further its immigration agenda.
When the president’s lawyers asserted the administration expected states would cooperate with the federal government, Judge Milan D. Smith Jr., writing for the unanimous majority, responded with a snarky slam-dunk: “The federal government was free to expect as much as it wanted, but could not require California’s cooperation.”
But on this day, cold reality was not quite done with the president. The Food and Drug Administration punctured another of his fantasy balloons, revoking their emergency approval for hydroxychloroquine because it simply doesn’t work: “It is no longer reasonable to believe (the drugs) may be effective in treating COVID-19.” The FDA went further, emphasizing that the benefits of these drugs outweigh the risks, which include serious vision problems that could be permanent, heart issues that might be fatal as well as the more common side effects of headache, dizziness, diarrhea, vomiting. The kicker is that the government is essentially stuck with 66 million doses of the stuff.
Needless to say, a narcissistic personality disorder is not the best prerequisite for handling several distinct reminders you’re not the omnipotent genius you’ve portrayed yourself to be. In the president’s case, a day with multiple disappointments finds White House staffers springing into action, much like all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, tasked with rebuilding the fragile presidential ego. In a variety of strange ways, their jobs appear to be fulfilling Trump’s need for constant praise and admiration, reinforcing his grandiosity and generating much-needed opportunities for him to feel a sense of accomplishment, however counterfeit it may be.
For instance, to keep Trump sufficiently placated, as with a toddler, his campaign has dumped nearly half-million dollars on a District of Columbia ad buy (where he is quite unpopular and unlikely to win). This bears repeating. The president of the United States, arguably the single most powerful person on the planet, needs to have his self-esteem massaged by positive representations of himself on television, mainly to counteract any accurate portrayal of him in the media, such as being swallowed by his own ineptitude.
Even Chief Toady Mike Pence was pressed into action, penning a laudatory Wall Street Journal op-ed piece on Trump’s COVID-19 “leadership” since January, warning of the “fear mongering” in the press. It was universally derided as gaslighting Americans the day after he urged their governors to do the same. In a conference call, Pence laid the blame for recent surge in coronavirus infections on an increase in testing rather than states opening up their economies too soon, parroting a variation of the president’s own absurd theory that “If we stopped testing, we’d have very few cases.” And if I close my eyes, you can’t see me.
Superficial puffery has been Trump’s stock and trade the entirety of his presidency and decades prior during his heavily hyped, largely unsuccessful business career. With ample assistance from apologists like Pence and his friends at Fox State Television — the original “fake news” — and against all odds, he’s scammed himself into the presidency. He’s fooled enough of the people enough of the time. That is, perhaps, up until now. Americans seem ready to wise up in November and according to the latest polls, the Incumbent is well behind Joe Biden.
Since such troubling numbers might send the president into one of his volcanic tantrums, they are kept from him, largely buried by loyal staff who then suggest distracting, alternative activities: “Mr. President, time to inspect the bunker.”
Walt Amses is from North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.