With no discernible wind, the sun penetrates my jacket enough to warm me despite its being barely above the tree-line, lengthening shadows, instigating thoughts of winter on a chilly afternoon earlier in the week. Even as I try to absorb as much of the waning brilliance as I can, layers of dark, gray stratus clouds encroach on the western horizon, a precursor of the season’s first winter storm, scheduled to hit the region overnight with half a foot or more of snow and a smattering of sleet.

Given a chilly, long range forecast, I’m looking at this walk as perhaps my last in several months without the myriad adaptive equipment necessary for aging bodies to navigate frozen back roads free of incident, accident or embarrassment. One senior rule that best embellishes the law of diminishing returns is simple: “Don’t fall,” which I’ve unfortunately broken several times, sidelining me for too many weeks in the middle of what was — up until then — a glorious summer. I’m not anxious to do it again, so I’ll begin gearing up as soon as road conditions deteriorate, which may very well be tomorrow.

