The leaves underfoot are spectacular. What isn’t so spectacular is that they’re underfoot, rather than still on the trees, in anticipation of “Indigenous Peoples Day” replacing Columbus Day somewhat like the District of Columbia NFL franchise transformed into the “Washington Football Team.” A peak foliage hike on one of our favorite trails was another of my oscillating ventures away from the chilling news of the day, from which I sometimes experience withdrawal symptoms, as well as a metaphorical version of PTSD.
But in the woods, bright yellows and reds dominated the maples around our house as we pulled out of the driveway onto a winding dirt road ablaze with autumn, slowly making our way through Marshfield toward Groton State Forest. The foliage was pulling double duty this year, apart from its usual splendor, a powerful antidote to the outside world, reminding us we’re not only in the most beautiful place but also one of the safest. A long, idyllic saunter through what becomes a cathedral this time of year suddenly takes on a much deeper meaning.
After a long, frequently hot, dry summer, we’d been concerned the leaves would either not change color at all or be so crispy, they’d fall prematurely to the ground. Although we were half-right, we learned each fall is as unique as the fluctuating weather conditions in every Vermont town and hamlet. Generally speaking, trees enter into a phase in late summer when the chlorophyll they’ve been producing since spring, which keeps their leaves green, begins to diminish, a change jump started by the lengthening nights, allowing orange and yellow pigments to become increasingly visible. Reds and even purples are manufactured by sugars that remain trapped in the leaves.
But like our notorious mud and black fly seasons, the variations in fall foliage are dependent on a number of other factors that complicate the equation, making predictions difficult and confounding our expectations. Lots of sunshine and low temperatures, comparatively, cause a more rapid destruction of the chlorophyll, promoting more reds and purples but it’s no slam dunk, since freezing conditions such as a series of early frosts, can inhibit the leaves ability to form those pigments.
Theoretically, a growing season with ample moisture is the best weather for brilliant colors in the fall, especially if it’s followed by sunny warm days and cool but frostless nights — in other words, the complete opposite of what much of Vermont has experienced. Many of us have seen a long, frequently hot, certainly arid summer, with drought conditions exposing the shorelines of lakes and ponds and turning riverbeds to rocky chasms. For a time, the Winooski River bottom looked as though you could walk it from Montpelier to Burlington without getting very wet. We’ve also — especially in the Northeast Kingdom and higher elevations — seen several nights well below freezing. In spite of all that, vivid colors appeared anyway, so what gives?
Meteorologist Roger Hill, who provides forecasts via “Weathering Heights” in Worcester, helped me clarify what’s going on, particularly with the disparate conditions and the difference only a few miles can make regarding temperature, precipitation and — consequently — how the foliage behaves, how bright the hues and most importantly this year, how long it lasts. In my neck of the woods near the North Calais, South Woodbury border, for instance, the colors literally exploded over a mere day or two and imploded just as quickly, leaving hillsides looking like we’d skipped October completely and moved on to a barren November.
I’d assumed stick season had come to the north country early, which it did, but only to a point. Numerous areas have retained their autumn color precisely because their summer was wetter and their early fall not quite as cold as it was at my house, where several nights dipped into the low 20s. Hill explained that, while stress is what causes leaves to turn color in the first place, it can also be too much of a good thing when dry conditions and freezing temperatures contribute to their increased vulnerability to wind and rain — which we suddenly had in abundance in late September.
Hill, who is a strong science advocate, believes climate change — and global warming — are contributing factors in the vast fluctuations we’ve seen over this summer and into early autumn: “The melting of the Arctic sea ice redirects the jet stream, causing climate variability that can include droughts and heat extremes as well as extreme cold, which we may very well see here in Vermont in the not too distant future.” As far as the foliage goes, those drought conditions that warmed ponds and made swimming a far less jolting experience, were also the opening salvo in the annual series of small transitions forming a chromatic bridge toward winter solstice in December.
After our hike, we make a quick stop at Osmore Pond, always a safe bet for a near hallucinogenic panorama of fiery crimson along the opposite shore. But on this day, it was certainly not brilliant, more like drab with spots of color here and there but, overall, a disappointment. The day had been quite windy, and coupled with our arid summer and early frosts, I figured this was it, at least for this area. My judgment, however, was premature as I learned earlier this week.
Recalling my conversation with Hill, I remembered him saying there are pockets remaining, essentially suggesting “seek and you shall find” so we joined the motorcade of license plates from all points south, setting out on a couple of recon missions to locate what quintessential Vermont autumn was still around. We were just as elated as the tourists, swooning as the cliffs surrounding Lake Willoughby, dramatic any time of year, came into view flushed with brilliance. Smugglers Notch, between Stowe and Jeffersonville, was also awash in color, particularly yellows, if, as we did, you approach from the north.
Heading home with our perennial sack of cider doughnuts and steaming coffee, we felt an inordinate satisfaction at what we’d done, as though finding colorful trees in Vermont this time of year was some kind of accomplishment. Maybe it was symbolic, but doing what we’ve done hundreds of times before provided a ray of hope, a simple, soul-feeding joy that feels more important now than ever before.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.