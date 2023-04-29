Disney Florida

Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in 2015. Disney CEO Bob Iger has called efforts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature to retaliate against the company for its policy positions as not only “anti-business but anti-Florida.”

 Jae C. Hong / AP FILE PHOTO

As New York City appointed its first ever “Rat Czar,” or more formally, Director of Rodent Mitigation, far to the south, in the steamy jungles of Orlando, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone to battle with a smaller but no less formidably adversarial vermin: Mickey Mouse. Though never accused of terrorizing anyone — according to research — by bobbing unexpectedly to the surface of their toilet as his urban cousins have been known to do, Walt Disney’s most recognizable creation sent The Guv into such paroxysms of pearl clutching he threatened the popular theme park with a prison next door.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has professed to “hate rats,” which is pretty much an essential prerequisite for New Yorkers as an estimated two million of the revolting commode crashers share the streets, sidewalks, basements, parks, subways and restaurant dumpsters with creeped out urbanites. When “pizza rat,” a short video clip of an especially scuzzy looking rodent dragging a cheesy slice down the subway steps, went viral in 2015, it garnered a gazillion views, joining the city’s other legendary midnight ramblers: taco squirrel, avocado rat and cigarette cockroach. Don’t ask.

