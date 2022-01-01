As I take my initial steps onto what appears to be a miles-long, block of ice, I’m momentarily glad to see the road crew has preceded us, sanding the length of Nelson Pond Road after an all-day Christmas glaze of light, freezing rain. It only takes a step or two to realize the coating is largely cosmetic, like expecting to gain traction by spreading sawdust on a gleaming bowling alley or freshly waxed gym floor. But off we go anyway, confident that a less majestic stride — think Charlie Chaplin imitating a penguin — will get the job done with minimal casualties.
My cognition needs a tune up, my metabolism could use a bit of a kick start and I’d like to take a dive into reviewing 2021, so this Boxing Day walk is imperative, hopefully a quick antidote for a couple of mostly sedentary days, contentedly homebound, noshing by candlelight. Delectables such as homemade perogies and borscht — both ancient family recipes — and baked stuffed flounder, followed by a variety of pastries and Belgian chocolates tend to make sleeping until April seem a viable option until my brain’s emergency response team swings into action, gently calling: “You’re a lazy slug. Get off your ass.”
A hundred yards into our ramble, we appear to have mastered the intricacies of remaining upright, however ridiculous we might look doing it. Not that anyone can see us anyway, driving the road would be even dumber than walking. It takes a good half-mile before questions and observations about 2021 emerge, shoving safety concerns to the back burner.
I realize that as one year winds down, we’re on the threshold of the next, offering a second chance if we’re lucky, the opportunity to get it right this time. These years particularly have that template since most of the glaring issues of ’21 remain glaring, still on everyone’s new year to do list(s). But even though the work seems cut out for us, we barely have time to think seriously about addressing any of it because we’re too distracted by being entertained.
We’re bedazzled with 10 best lists of movies we’ve never seen, books most of us will never read and Broadway shows, the majority cannot come close to affording. Websites, including the N.Y. Times, offer enough endless eulogies for those no longer cavorting among us, media platforms provide enough 24/7 saccharine-infused holiday specials to gag the pizza rat and then there’s irritable bowl syndrome — heaping with either more football or copious food to numb the senses and clog arteries well into the new year.
As we pick our way through all the debris, we would do well to navigate beyond the bread and circuses, remembering a few of the more important things we should have learned during the past 12 months (but most likely didn’t), while teasing out strategies that might come in handy making decisions during the next 12. You’d think, for instance, that by now we’d have collectively absorbed the simple fact that a readily available vaccine is often the difference between experiencing cold symptoms or being hospitalized, struggling to breathe. However, even as a COVID infection is 20 times more likely to kill an unvaccinated host, there remain tens of millions refusing the jab.
The year began on an ominous note with the Jan. 6 insurrection fueled by the former president and a gaggle of Republicans whose deplorable actions GOP leadership continues to stonewall. The ironic heroism of Mike Pence, simply doing what the Constitution requires of a vice president in this circumstance, saved the day and perhaps with it, democracy, at least until his party can figure out a way to dismantle the electoral process. As devastating a blow as was dealt the nation that day, a new appreciation of what many of us take for granted, especially its fragility, was born as well. Whether or not it will be enough to carry us through remains to be seen.
As our overarching perspective these years has become one of uncertainty, we’re no longer able to depend on what the future may hold. The planet itself seems to be running amok as are many of its inhabitants, threatened by climate change. Monsoons, fires, blizzards, floods, temperature extremes consistently headline the evening news. While individual mental health issues have been well-documented, we’re not alone and no one is immune. Several of the elite athletes we revere, whose ultimate success or failure is measured in fractions of seconds, have come out, saying: “I can’t do this anymore. It’s too hard. I need a break.” Of course, we all do.
A 4-mile shuffle on an icy back road suddenly feels insufficient to compile a mental spreadsheet of what troubles us, so I try instead to focus on my surroundings as I usually do on these mini treks. While the landscape is stark and the days are still short, the snow brightens up even an overcast day and after turning the corner on winter solstice, we’re now picking up an imperceptible minute or two of precious light each day. I love that, no matter how big, bright or electrified our seasonal celebrations become, their origins remain rooted in the primitive.
As we turn and head for home, the jagged branches of a long dead shoreline maple, a sentry post for two bald eagles a couple of days ago, are silhouetted against the foreboding sky as intrepid fishermen test the ice thickness several hundred yards from shore. I wonder where they’re from, whether or not they know the pond is over 100 feet deep where they’re standing or that this was open water just a few days ago, freezing overnight. So quickly in fact that a yearling loon at an adjacent pond, his runway glacial and useless, needed a helping hand and a lift to the open waters of Lake Champlain, where his flightpath to the future is unobstructed.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
