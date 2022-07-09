I celebrate Independence Day with music. Nothing unusual about that, and this Fourth of July finds me hovering between Cagney’s “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and Springsteen’s “Sandy,” watching fireworks at the Jersey Shore. I’m enveloped by the exquisite harmonies of doo-wop groups, obscure as they are seductive with names cribbed from an ornithologist’s handbook — Hawks, Flamingos, Robins, Orioles and Ravens serenade me with love songs so pure, so innocent and so universally American that 70 years later, they still resonate.
Soaring falsettos and anodyne lyrics, as comfortable as dreamy, late-night disc jockeys, nurturing adolescent boomers toward a teenage rebellion, so harmless in retrospect that the era’s tragic drama has all become comedy. It’s not mysterious why many entertain going back to what is perceived as a much simpler time, but simple and simplistic are not so distant and such a journey would likely startle with unexpected perils gently dimmed by time and memory.
While I was quite young, the buttoned-up-to-the-neck 1950s were as black-and-white as a new medium still finding itself. Television, which in a few short years would begin the information revolution, bringing the civil rights movement, JFK’s assassination and the Vietnam War into America’s living rooms, was still in its embryonic stage. Memories of that time come back in black-and-white as well — the motorcycle jackets and T-shirts of the older guys, hanging in front of the candy store smoking Lucky Strikes, aping the groups they heard on the radio.
Only a decade after World War II, the mid-’50s are often fondly remembered as the “good old days” and they were, unless you decided to color outside the proscribed lines in some way, figurative or literal, that would defy the period’s very conventional wisdom. These were post-war boom times, marked by a soaring economy and the beginning of conspicuous consumption as we rushed to buy suburban homes, new automobiles and a panoply of consumer goods. Returning veterans took advantage of an expanse of benefits offered by the GI Bill including a year of unemployment, education and training, government-backed home loans and a variety of health care, pension and insurance options.
On this Independence Day, Americans seem to be celebrating their increasing independence from each other, exacerbated by the judicial activism of a conservative Supreme Court prompting red states into jubilant celebration as their blue counterparts mourn the passing of the Roe v. Wade era. With even worse rulings anticipated from a far-right majority expected to steer the court for decades, a sense of impending doom threatens not only volumes of theoretically “settled law” and progress achieved this century but also, our relationship with fellow citizens and competing versions of reality so far apart we might as well live on different planets.
With an unhealthy percentage of us doggedly clinging to hateful absurdities, bridging this gap is next to impossible right now. But the fantasy of traveling back in time or replicating what once was, as tempting as it might seem, is a fool’s errand, destined to fail no matter your political affiliation. Perhaps most prominently, what we can’t seem to get our minds around is the economic engine churning its way through the ’50s was a one-off — too many circumstances coming together at one moment in time to ever replicate.
Though the ’50s were the salad days of organized religion with an uptick in attendance across denominations, the church-state wall was staunchly supported by Baptists and atheists alike. So clear was this distinction that as Catholic John F. Kennedy later ran for president, he felt compelled to address the issue, suggesting: “It is apparently necessary for me to state once again — not what kind of church I believe in, for that would be important only to me — but what kind of America I believe in.”
As Christian nationalists lust for the “dominion” they say is a biblical mandate directing them toward controlling all aspects of government and society, their burning desire to slam the country into reverse feels attainable, especially with the high court on their side. At the recent “Road to Majority” conference, according to Katherine Stewart in The New York Times, Florida’s Rick Scott warned: “The backlash is coming, just mount up and ride to the sounds of the guns … it’s time to take the country back.”
But even as the repressive mid-century past may begin looking like a bright future to Christians bent on forcing their will on a submissive public, the ’50s were brimming with under-the-radar contradictions that could make the road to theocracy a bumpy one. With an emphasis on conformity and closet-racist Billy Graham converting proselytizing-for-profit into packed stadiums, there were a number of overlooked elements that buffered the decade’s exuberance, spawning other, far less corseted, alternatives to fundamentalist offerings.
Today’s Christian soldiers would do well to remember those years were embroiled in the McCarthy hearings; Russia’s Sputnik — the first satellite — passed menacingly overhead at regular intervals; and stealthy threats were everywhere from polio to nuclear annihilation with “Duck and cover” drills terrorizing a generation of children as the “Red Scare” dominated politics and launched the Cold War. While religion capitalized on such fears, writers, artists, musicians and activists of all stripes took up arms and fought back, their weapons of choice being chattering typewriters, splattering pigments and bristling sax solos.
Ornette Coleman’s gig at New York’s Five Spot shocked with “The Shape of Jazz to Come” as Jackson Pollack and abstract expressionists redefined artistic creativity, clandestinely (how else?) bankrolled by the CIA in an effort to demonstrate the country’s freedom to the rest of the world — particularly the Soviet Union — with a series of spook-sponsored exhibitions of “New American Painting.” Kerouac was “On the Road,” Ginsberg was “Howling” as the Beat Generation began the rebellion against the culture’s blind faith in technology and materialism.
On the other hand, doo-wop’s appeal after so many decades may be precisely because it proffers no lofty goals, has neither an agenda or any expectations of me other than wistfully imagining a small circle of guys under a Brooklyn streetlight, their blended voices floating upward into the humid American summer night.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
