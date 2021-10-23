We’re at the point where we no longer need to be told it’s been the warmest such and such in the last 50 or 100 years; or since records have been kept; or simply told “this” has never happened before. Although by now, we can recite the reports from memory … “I don’t recall going so late into October without a frost,” for instance … we still don’t appear ready to go all in on the obvious: As comfortable as it feels to be walking through a cascade of orange maple leaves in shorts and a T-shirt, the long-term implications of such climate deviations are widespread and dire.
That said, I find myself back in the water anyway on a sunny, warm and windless afternoon, marking the latest I’ve swam other than an ill-advised, 30-second Christmas Eve dip a couple of years ago that chilled my extremities for several hours. I’m not even the only one: A woman glides toward the center of the pond, her partner right behind in a kayak; a couple of other regulars show up; and so does a small youth group. There’s even a paddle boarder or two. All told, there are at least a dozen of us. The water is cold, but evidently not cold enough, which, of course, is the problem and likely a mere foretoken of what’s down the road.
But in a world where it’s become increasingly difficult to convince people that things like refusing possibly life-saving medication or undermining democracy are awful ideas, persuading anyone that a spectacularly gorgeous autumn afternoon is a harbinger of catastrophe is next to impossible. We’ve all heard the seemingly innocent, yet altogether ignorant, observations often enough: “If this is global warming, bring it on;” or “If you can’t snow ski, you’ll be able to water ski” and, of course, usually from a politician hefting a snowball like it’s the Holy Grail, “This doesn’t look like global warming to me.”
Exasperating as those musings might be, at least they’re vulnerable to logical argument and perhaps refutation, unlike the ones “rooted” in religiosity by opportunistic candidates like Rick Santorum, who labeled climate science a “phony theology” in an effort to seduce malleable evangelicals. Santorum, going bull-goose loony, explained: “We were put on this Earth as creatures of God to have dominion over the Earth.” Which presumably means we can destroy it guilt-free. Bryan Fisher of the American Family Association, an innocuous sounding hate group, suggests God “buried these treasures (fossil fuels) because he loves to see us find them.”
And when we find them, our first inclination is to sell them. The late coal baron, Don Blankenship of Massy Energy, thought we “must demand that more coal be burned to save the Earth from” … wait for it … ”Global Cooling;” Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe believes climate change is impossible because “God’s still up there” and any thoughts of mitigation are pure arrogance … thinking we humans “Would be able to change what He is doing;” and speaking of Him, Rep. John Shimkus of Illinois assures us “Man will not destroy this Earth,” apparently God will: “The Earth will end only when God declares it’s time to be over.” These snippets, according to Rolling Stone, share the distinction of being among the “dumbest things ever said” about climate change.
Unfortunately, a lot of the smartest things ever said about climate change don’t register very well either, since the planet circling the drain doesn’t generally make for great dinner table conversation. Maybe it should. But the grim reality is that, even for those of us who care deeply about the long-term future, we feel utterly helpless when faced with the sheer magnitude of the issue. “What difference can my recycling make when coal-fired power plants are popping up like daises all across Asia?”
Our frustration is palpable, particularly in light of the ongoing pandemic and political chaos of the last several years. We’re exhausted from collective dread. Our work life, family life and educational life have all been compromised to some degree and discussing climate change may be the last thing we want to do. But a glimmer of hope might be the panacea we need and The New York Times cites “Saving Us,” a new book by Katharine Hayhoe, as the perfect vehicle for bridging the gap. When it comes to changing hearts and minds, facts are only one part of the equation, according to Hayhoe, shared values can connect our unique identities and lead to important action.
Hayhoe finds that the one thing we’ve been avoiding around climate and global warming is discussing it, which is precisely the wrong approach. She believes that talking about it — and she can teach you how — is the most important thing we can do to address the problem. Recently named the chief scientist at The Nature Conservancy, the Canadian climate scientist “negotiates the distrust of data, indifference to imminent threats and resistance to proposed solutions with ease.” This isn’t a book about our imminent demise but rather a look at science, faith and human psychology. Drawing on personal stories, as well as interdisciplinary research, Hayhoe shows that “small conversations can have astonishing results.”
Earlier this week, my swimming done for the year, I’m back walking on the road, directly into the teeth of a north wind, with icy pellets of rain pinging off my face and glasses while what’s left of the foliage comes whizzing by from every direction, as though I’m trapped in the old-school video game “Asteroids.” The forecast mentions snow at higher elevations. I’m wearing long underwear for the first time this season.
Today provides a sense of relief — it finally feels like autumn should feel, and although it isn’t necessarily very comfortable at this moment, it is a reassuring sign that normal still might be possible.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
