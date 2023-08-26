Note: Since this is being written before the actual debate takes place, my vivid imagination will carry us forward as I explore a bevy of already-also-ran Republicans fighting among themselves in a hotly contested quest to be vice president. Except Mike Pence. I have absolutely no idea why he’s showing up. However, I will do my best to outline the future, which as you read this, will seem like the past.
New Jersey’s exploration into legalizing human composting this week sounds pretty redundant to a native son, especially considering the Garden State’s mobsters’ penchant for dumping deceased adversaries in the Meadowlands, even as the state’s most bombastic export took to the debate stage Wednesday snarling like a blitzing linebacker. But the prey he sought to dismember, the GOP quarterback-in-waiting, scrambled just out of reach, into a friendlier venue and a different sport, whiffing at gently tossed softballs by noted frenemy Tucker Carlson.
While Chris Christie sets his sights on someone else — most likely Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — the Mar-a-Lago Misfit will be test-driving a new series of lies, dredging up the usual list of oldies all while thumbing his nose at Fox News and the National Republican Committee, sponsors of first GOP debate. His interrogator will make a series of baffled faces … grimaces and frowns … exuding what he thinks is gravitas but will look to viewers more like indigestion. Discussion will focus on the vast support POTUS Emeritus enjoys without mentioning some of his looniest supporters, like the man he endorsed for North Carolina governor, Mark Robinson.
A MAGA true disbeliever, Robinson has claimed he wouldn’t be surprised if the moon landing was faked; called the 9/11 terror attacks an “inside job;” said a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a paid actor; and proclaimed climate change is based on “junk science.” The music industry is “run by Satan” and Jay-Z is demonic, sent by the devil “to turn people away from Jesus.”
While #45 mesmerizes red staters, transforming into the My Pillow Guy, complete with undeniable “proof” the 2020 election was stolen, Christie will be battering his Sunshine State counterpart from pillar to post (see Marco Rubio), particularly if DeSantis employs any of the debate strategies his team inadvertently leaked last week.
Groveling was number one on the list: “defend the former president” from the Jersey Guy while simultaneously attacking Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s surprising popularity has him closing in on the fast fading DeSantis, even bypassing him in a recent New Hampshire poll. No mention if Disney’s favorite Meatball will have notations on the podium to “be likable,” which falls short of being either “votable,” or God forbid, electable.
To avoid the siren song of Bobby Jindal, America’s favorite Woke Warrior might have to lash himself to the mast and avoid running aground by answering questions without bashing whoever’s doing the asking, as is his tendency when confronted by curious reporters. One query sure to raise his hackles might be what he meant by depicting Republican followers of Truth Social as “listless vessels,” generating a collective burst of flatulence in MAGA world and unfavorable comparisons to Demon Dame Hillary’s vilified “Basket of Deplorables” reference.
DeSantis’ advisers expected that his series of faux pas coupled with his inability to relate to other human beings might be a problem and that the governor would likely be “dog piled” by other candidates, which the Oxford Dictionary defines as “a number of people jumping on top of another so as to form a disorderly heap,” what in retrospect may be the perfect description of the GOP swallowed whole by the Golden Fonzie and his coterie of listless vessels.
Ramaswamy, profiled recently in the Atlantic, leans libertarian and campaigns on what he calls his “10 truths,” most of which are, at best, highly debatable. While statements like “God is real.” “There are two genders. Period” and “Human flourishing requires fossil fuels” might give conservatives goosebumps, they hit a fair amount of turbulence beyond red states, especially when paired with his list of “isms,” including climatism, COVIDism and transgenderism.
But the biotech entrepreneur has proven to be compelling on the stump, smoothly articulating even his weirdest ideas, convincingly rapping Eminem, and quickly becoming a more polished version of The Misfit, and consequently, another of DeSantis’ seemingly unlimited worst nightmares.
The rest of the candidates will be looking for a breakthrough moment. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will attempt balancing MAGA bona fides with a modicum of sanity. No small feat. Asa Hutchinson, along with Christie, a fierce critic of #45, and former Arkansas governor, has found little traction thus far and finds himself in the same floundering lifeboat as Pence. And North Dakota’s Doug Burgum, the fifth governor in the race, may be fortunate enough to sit this one out due to a pickup basketball injury.
Even with my limited predictive powers, several things appear certain to me at this point early Wednesday. Christie and especially Ramaswamy will gain a second look from (some) Republican voters, while Democrats will love Christie’s bombast while cringing in fear as Ramaswamy’s agenda becomes clear. His “Day One” promise to pardon any previous president in maximum security might be enough to deter all but the most profoundly disturbed conservatives.
The overarching story of the debate though is POTUS Prior in absentia, executing another brazen coup, sucking the air out of the room, answering preordained questions of his choosing in a galaxy far, far away, eluding direct confrontation as his rivals have at each other. And even Thursday, when the talking heads and media platforms would ordinarily deliver post-debate insights, has been hijacked as his surrender in Georgia for election tampering lands him once again — predictably — in the glare of the spotlight.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.