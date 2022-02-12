The fox stepped nonchalantly onto the road, sauntering ahead of us by a hundred feet or so before some ancient instinct had him peek over his shoulder, quickly breaking into a run we figured was motivated by the healthy fear that has allowed his brethren to thrive despite our continued encroachment of their environment. As he cut off the road, up a steep, snow covered ridge, we caught glimpses of him bounding through the pines, quickly realizing he may have been startled by us, but he had other things on his mind, chasing a vixen until they crested the summit and disappeared.
Having seen another fox earlier last week, I decide Vulpes Vulpes will be my new spirit animal much as I adopted owls several years ago after one took up residence in an apple tree out back, abandoning the notion only when it became apparent I wasn’t getting any wiser. Failing to take my dearth of wisdom into consideration, I became overly excited regarding my acquisition of various characteristics that have made foxes legendary creatures in numerous cultures, considered harbingers of either good or evil, thought to be messengers of the gods. Perfect! I’ve been told more than once my own messaging could use a bit of a tune up.
Especially since I’d promised myself I’d lay off the former POTUS and Republicans in general for the foreseeable future — what else could I say, right? — being otherwise engaged with establishing my canine cred could only help extricate me from the political quagmire, or at least provide a much needed hiatus from commentary as a contact sport. I learned that shamanic cultures, the ancient Celts and even Indigenous American tribes have always held foxes in high regard, considering them as spirit guides, totems or power animals, capable of making fools of those in pursuit, but a powerful ally in their collective mythology.
As I began exploring the fringe benefits of my new canine connection, I uncovered a treasure trove of characteristics I could apply to my own situation that would have an immediate impact on my quality of life. “Cleverness” leaped to the top of the list, offering my sharp intellect “the wisdom to outwit hate and negativity,” which I was determined to scrub from my repertoire.
This would certainly contribute to my avoidance of issues like the Republican National Committee’s assertion that the Jan. 6 insurrection to overturn the 2020 election was “Legitimate Political Discourse,” as patently absurd as that might be. “The world is full of fools” according to fox legend, “who will terrorize you because of your beauty and cunning, but you will prevail.” This was working already, strengthening my resolve not to comment on the RNC’s Looney Tune version of accountability, censuring two congressional Republicans — Elizabeth Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — for telling the truth.
The next foxy attribute I came across was “independence.” Delightful, because I’m already halfway there — kind of solitary, strong sense of self and a craving for autonomy that finds me living on the edge, closer to animals than humans, especially in winter. “Seeing a fox,” in fact, “may be a sign of needing to leave the warm den of (my) comfort zone.” Another absolutely perfect proposition. No longer will I need to enlist my often acerbic observations of how the human race has actually diminished at the hands of a few, specific individuals, such as the former president — who last week was shedding Republican support like water off his duck’s ass hairdo. So happy to be over that stuff.
Long considered a “trickster,” much like his brother in the brush, the coyote, the fox has long been considered capable of metamorphosis, easily slipping into the shape, color and temperament of a variety of other animals, including human beings. Which, however much it reminds me of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, only strengthens my resolve to ignore his support for the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, prohibiting Sunshine State teachers from discussing orientation and gender with their students. Instead, the Gov says kids should be learning science and history, both of which, unless they’re “Christian” science or “White” history, have already been entered into DeSantis’ new list of pandering no-nos. Pretty tricky, Ronnie!
I’m trying to take my new role as the surrogate Messenger of the Gods seriously, hoping I can become as agile an intermediary between the two worlds as the fox, who’s had exponentially more practice. While my connection with religion has been shaky, at best, since I was a teenager, my new bromance is with a character who’s been worshiped and whipped; damned and deified in a range of religions for thousands of years. The fox shows up in Chinese, Norse and Greek mythology, as well as in Hindu, Zen Buddhism and even Christianity where he offers a warning to believers to avoid corruption. Jerry Falwell Jr. and the pool boy? My lips are sealed.
In fact, there’s so much going on right now, I hardly have enough time to ignore it. Mike Pence, the sycophant’s sycophant, going belly up on his former main squeeze; the former president’s habit of ripping everything to shreds; and Marco Rubio’s assertion that he doesn’t want Kamala Harris to have the power to overturn the 2024 election among other things, are all worthy of my refreshing neutrality of silence.
A few days later, we’re out in the woods on snowshoes, dodging a pretty brisk wind, taking advantage of nearly 2 feet of glorious new powder and, as I’ve begun doing every day, looking for anything fox: A vague flash of orange in the distance, maybe a distinctive set of tracks, or better yet, another clear view of our elusive neighbor. Knowing he’s around, stalking the winter fields and hillsides, provides a touch of magic: We live where wild things are.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
