In my decades-long war with anyone trying to sell me anything, I’ve always cut Steve Jobs some slack, awed by his amazing ability to create devices a technical neophyte such as myself couldn’t remotely understand — what they did or how they might benefit me were always a little mysterious — but the thing is, I wanted them anyway. I even bought several, mainly because they were cool and owning them made me cool, too, at least, theoretically. Many of them eventually found their way into my personal archive of mistaken purchases, along with skating skis, panniers for those long bike trips never taken and my voluminous file of unread magazines.
Although there are Apple products I still use regularly, I’m troubled nonetheless by many of them being essentially the same device in different sizes. iPods, iPhones and iPads do the same things but through our calling them by their individual names, we create the impression they’re different, which provides far more of a cachet than referring to them as “that other thing like this,” even if that’s precisely what they all are. But through the genius of Jobs, none of that remotely matters.
His seemingly endless rollouts of “new” products, that were actually slightly tweaked versions of those “other things like this,” were spectacles — a Ted Talk and a Grateful Dead show produced by David Blaine. Jobs was acclaimed for his extraordinary vision, which seemed to abruptly stop at his wardrobe, which was always identical yet still the epitome of cool, as though he couldn’t be bothered choosing clothes when there were so many other, more important choices to make. And as it turned out, so little time to make them.
He revealed in Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography that he’d actually gotten the sartorial idea from Sony on a visit to Japan in the early 1980s. After World War II, their employees had little clothing so the company provided them sartorial items to wear, which eventually morphed into designer uniforms. Jobs thought a somewhat similar endeavor would work as a bonding mechanism for Apple employees, which fell flat when he introduced it. He reported that “everyone hated the idea,” although he wound up buying 100 black turtlenecks from Sony’s designer anyway and his signature style was born.
As aloof as I am regarding technology in general, knowing full well it has passed me by with no hope of catching up, and, coupled with the reality I can easily do without 99% of the stuff that rolls off Apple’s assembly line of electronic thrills, I still, from time to time feel that tugging at my pants leg … it’s Steve Jobs, reaching out from the grave, reminding me he was an influencer before there were influencers, and he still is and probably always will be.
So I pack up my iPhone as if on hypnotic cue, heading for the local wireless emporium where freshly scrubbed, impeccably dressed, nauseatingly well-mannered young people — think Mormon youth missionaries — humiliate me off the bat, simply asking: “What seems to be the problem?” I want my response to be something pithy, like “You’re the techie,” but it comes out “How the (bleep) should I know?” which I immediately regret but only until he says, “Let’s have a look,” with the breezy nonchalance of someone who knows the end game but will humor me through the motions as he draws me closer to the abyss of a purchase I had no intention of making.
The problem is that I know it, too, but each time I think of just walking out, I realize Steve Jobs still has a firm grip on my ankle. I remember walking out a couple of years ago when this same phone’s inboard camera ceased operations like a Midwest steel plant and the young woman who unluckily drew me as a potential customer said incredulously: “I upgrade once a year,” as though talking to something etched on a cave wall.
I thought for a second what these gadgets cost and decided she could be crazy, but more likely a product of the same production line that spit out my now malfunctioning phone. I bolted and felt pretty damned good about myself until the next time I tried to take a photograph. In retrospect, I think that’s when Jobs first set his sights on me.
“Planned obsolescence” is credited to General Motors CEO Alfred Sloan who, in 1920, convinced customers that one automobile in a lifetime wasn’t nearly enough and buying new models was necessary to remain “fashionable.” University of Pennsylvania Professor Gary Cross, who studies consumerism, explained the concept simply: “You need to get people to want more things.” Industry executives had to convince people to “think about a car as not just being a car, a transportation machine, but as an expression of personality, status or the desire for something new.”
This sounds familiar because it’s the template of the company that sprung to life in a California garage in 1976, making Jobs a millionaire at 23 and eventually introducing desktops as a personal device. In today’s world, computers are a necessity rather than a luxury while myriad other devices permeate the landscape, fundamentally changing the way we communicate and interact. We’ve yet to determine if the impact is positive or negative, only that it’s different. The Apple corporation is now worth an astounding $2 trillion.
Steve Jobs’ vision was never limited to technology, but a combination of high tech and a marketing strategy that never lost sight of the attraction shiny objects hold for human beings — even those Luddites still among us. As I walk out with my new iPhone, I vow I will do one of the tutorials, finally learning to utilize the potential of the little beast, knowing full well I never would. But I did like the way it felt in my hand and how clean the screen was.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.