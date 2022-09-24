The arrival of Ken Burns’ new PBS documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” couldn’t be more timely, landing as it does with the country in the midst of a full frontal assault on history by conservatives intent on a fictionalized version more in line with the American exceptionalism they hold dear. This disturbing three-part series, the first episode of which aired on Sunday, will make any politically motivated whitewashing of the country’s past far more difficult, offering perhaps a viable opportunity to get it right, however challenging that may be given our ever-expanding red and blue divide.
The power of Burns’ production arises not so much from revealing anything new — we’ve heard the excerpts before — but rather than piecemeal, they’re offered sequentially, placed in a context easy to understand yet nonetheless, incredibly difficult to hear. While asking the gut-wrenching question of why we didn’t do more to help, it also offers compelling evidence that several of the initial cues driving the Nazis toward the eventual annihilation of two-thirds of Germany’s Jews, came directly from the United States.
Adolf Hitler found inspiration in America’s Jim Crow South while seeking ways to crush the rights of the Jewish population. He was influenced by how “Manifest Destiny” and Indigenous American genocide paved our western expansion, as well as the eugenics theories emerging from the United States popularized a barbaric xenophobia, encouraging antisemitism while radically changing immigration policies, severely limiting the number of Jews able to find refuge here.
Conservatives with ample support from the Republican Party seek to airbrush inconveniences such as these from history books, offering an alternative version of the past as airbrushed as a 1950s Playboy centerfold, without visible flaws, taking us back to the “My Country Right or Wrong” days, when any questions of American moral superiority were treated as treasonous blasphemy.
Forget rewriting history, red state governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott of Texas are obliterating it completely, excising from the school curriculum and criminalizing the mere mention of things like slavery, the LGBTQ community, women’s rights, or sexuality, in the classroom at the risk of upsetting whites, evangelicals and homophobes — aka, “the base.”
Individual conservatives fallen from grace via their own sordid histories also engage in awkward stabs at recycling their own reputations as well, often with predictable results.
Case in point, Bill Clinton’s take on the recent death of Kenneth Starr, his chief antagonist who exposed his randy ways and orchestrated his impeachment, was succinct and telling, a clear indication that the public humiliation still smarts. “His family loved him … when your life is over, that’s all there is to say.” His mud-wrestling partner, Monica Lewinsky, had a similar response: “I imagine it’s a painful loss for those who love him,” which obviously does not include either the former president or White House intern.
Starr introduced pornography to the public as efficiently as Larry Flynt, ensuring we knew more about what went on under the Oval Office desk than on top of it, and spent his later years in a sanctimonious effort to rehabilitate his image. It didn’t work. His own hypocrisy consistently gummed up the works, culminating with his joining the impeachment defense team of POTUS Emeritus, audaciously suggesting at one point that Robert Mueller was on a “fishing expedition.” This, from the man who conflated a largely dismissed, inconsequential Arkansas land deal into the far right’s still-ongoing fever dream of destroying the Clintons.
Taking advantage of our dwindling attention span, Starr expected Americans to forget about his selective disdain for adultery, except that of his prime cheerleader, Newt Gingrich, during the Clinton fiasco and his own extramarital hijinks with his former public relations adviser; or his ill-fated tenure as president of Baylor, endorsing the university covering up sexual assault cases by athletes. Throw in roles in the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation, the Jeffrey Epstein case and Starr’s effort to keep gay marriage illegal in California, and it becomes clear why he’d want to toss his résumé and start over.
So, too, would former Attorney General William Barr, lately on a rehabilitation tour of his own that requires a suspension of disbelief so beyond the capacity of human reasoning that he may as well be selling tickets to Alpha Centauri. Barr has had a revelation. His former boss wasn’t/isn’t being honest with his claims of a stolen election. That he played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for the “Big Lie” seemed completely immaterial to Barr, who’s pushing a book substantially altering reality and hoping everyone is willing to forget any factual recollection of his time as presidential enabler.
Most egregiously, as attorney general, Barr had first dibs on the Mueller report which he misrepresented to the country in a series of blatant lies regarding its content, essentially acquitting the former president of wrongdoing even as Mueller cited 10 separate incidents of obstruction of justice, which went unanswered as the AG stonewalled releasing an un-redacted version of the report to Congress. MSNBC called Barr’s book — “One Damned Thing After Another” — a “transparent contrivance, a pathetic, ham-handed effort to rehabilitate himself after his tenure as arguably the worst attorney general in modern history.”
Notwithstanding the Starrs and Barrs of the world, or the MAGA movement, or the red state GOP, thanks to documentarians like Ken Burns, history will not be so easily erased. Reality — warts and all — will not be revised to the specifications of those unable or unwilling to face it. Conservatives cannot simply will facts, or people, or movements, they don’t like out of existence, and young people will learn them and know them anyway, despite whatever deceptions the far right throws in the way.
Paraphrasing Dr. Ian Malcolm: “Truth will always find a way.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.