I get the urge for going, but I never seem to go.
— Joni Mitchell
As summer wanes and August comes calling, September’s slide into autumn lurks around one of the next bends, but what else might be along for the ride gets more mysterious each year as the future becomes murkier for so many reasons. While we’ve turned the page on the most tumultuous July any of us has ever seen, my daydreams plant me in a vintage car, pointed toward the near metaphysical calling of the big wide open heading west, a beatnik’s dream of an America rife with unlimited possibility.
Full disclosure: I’ve driven cross-country exactly once, vertically rather than horizontally, a reluctant snowbird’s jaunt to Florida a couple of years ago. I’d much rather have been following the sun with Sal Paradise and Dean Moriarty, searching out “The mad ones … mad to live … to talk … wanting everything at once … who never yawn or say a commonplace thing … but burn, burn, burn … Roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars.”
My trip to the Gulf Coast with stops in Altoona and Beaufort, South Carolina, unlike Jack Kerouac’s protagonists, was dullsville other than connecting with friends and family. Less about the beating heart of America than clogged mid-Atlantic highways; uninterrupted strings of Waffle Houses; and the kind of cloying Southern hospitality so aggressively polite it was unnerving. But even with its many drawbacks — of which I am most certainly one — the romanticism of it all still grabs me, and I’m not alone, though daydreaming and traversing the country in a car remain miles apart.
“On the Road’s” heroes were as fleeting in their Benzedrine-fueled, mid-century moment as the incendiary fireworks of the author’s beat prose, which sparked a generation’s wanderlust with a direct line to the blossoming counterculture of the 1960s and its assorted permutations extending well beyond Haight Ashbury. The exuberance of those years was short-lived and soundly rejected by the author who disdained the hippies who adored him, revered the flag and went on to support the Vietnam War, dying cranky in Florida, an old man at 47, his health destroyed by years of hard living.
While his contribution to literature is much debated — Truman Capote once referred to one of Kerouac’s books as not so much writing as “typing” — he became the reluctant avatar to millions of baby boomers, who would soon be negotiating a non-traditional path in a future fraught with the uncertainty and peril of the newly dawned atomic age. Whether chasing freedom, fleeing boredom or seeking solace, the road promised open-ended adventure, which 60 odd years removed, is still the stuff of fanciful daydreams.
While the idea of driving off into the sunset remains a viable if not quixotic option, unfortunate, monotized guidance is now available in numerous books, websites and travel brochures offering a cookie-cutter series of dumbed-down, self-help bromides. According to the travel website “World Adventurists,” as we hit the road, our stresses and worries will magically fade away, offering a chance to bond with whomever we’re with, along with an “opportunity for spontaneous detours and unplanned side trips” … which, as part of the itinerary, seem neither spontaneous or unplanned.
Somehow, I can’t imagine Dean, a chemically enhanced, slightly fictionalized Neal Cassidy, taking a detour through Minnesota to the Spam Museum; perusing Iowa’s “Matchstick Marvels” — Notre Dame cathedral included — or collecting salt-and-pepper shakers, refrigerator magnets, or cheddar samples from Wisconsin’s Mars Cheese Castle. Strictly squaresville.
Few roadside attractions existed in the way simpler 1950s. There were only three television networks, no communication satellites, a mere fraction of today’s 250 million vehicles, and personal computers, cellphones and social media were still science fiction. It’s easy to envision two guys, a tinny version of Tony Bennett’s “Stranger in Paradise” on the radio and a long, straight, uninterrupted highway into the future being all there was.
My own apparitions of the open road’s implication of freedom are steeped in aimless cruising on a highway in the faraway American night, navigating by starlight unsullied by space junk, through a vast emptiness, open to whatever comes your way for the sole purpose of writing your own script, no dream out of reach.
Although heading out onto that endlessly hopeful roadway to the future — even in deepest imagination — is a tempting diversion from what’s happening all around us, actually seeking those greener pastures has become a fool’s errand. The future is already here and, with it, a diminished number of destinations offering anything beyond a muted version of the threats looming everywhere in a rapidly shrinking world. The growing list of places to decamp meets up with a shrinking list of places to go, dampening even allegorical escapism.
While most of the psychological community is in agreement that fantasizing about running away is fairly common, likely a harmless diversion from unpleasant realities, it can become an issue if disdain for our personal situation prompts us to actually abandon that reality altogether through drugs, alcohol or any number of addictions that can lead to long-term mental health problems like anxiety and depression.
A better bet might be closing your eyes and climbing into that 1949 Hudson Commodore with a mythical Neal Cassady behind the wheel, Kerouac riding shotgun and Al Hinkle (Ed Dunkle in the novel), a childhood friend of Cassady who actually supplied the $100 down payment on the car, sprawled across the spacious back seat, as they ran down the American Dream.
Hinkle, who passed away in 2018 at 92, was a railroad brakeman credited with coaxing both Cassady and Kerouac to San Francisco to do the same, followed later by poet Alan Ginsberg, who would shock the literary world with a reading of “Howl,” forming the core of what became “The Beat Generation.” He outlived them all, publishing a small volume of recollections aptly titled “Last Man Standing.” Riffing on his road experiences, he explained: “I love having lived my life with liberty and freedom.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.