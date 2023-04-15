We all share the tendency to elevate our personal icons to near untouchable status, relegating them to the fair air well beyond criticism but unfortunately, too often skirting the scrutiny required to keep them in any reasonable perspective. The former president stands out as a perverse example. He once bragged about getting away with murder, intoning at a 2016 campaign rally: “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose votes.”

While we would fervently hope MAGA myopia would fall somewhat short of such a boast, he’s still making weird noises and voters continue taking him seriously either as an anointed savior or existential threat. It may be difficult for many of us to imagine, but he’s not the only one. POTUS Prior may not be Marjorie Taylor Greene’s vision of Jesus, but he does share the upper echelons of invulnerability with the hastily canonized former pope, John Paul II, thought to be fast tracked to sainthood as a distraction from the church’s long-running facilitation of child sexual abuse by priests.

