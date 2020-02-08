Politicians historically do not like answering questions from the press, which, of course, is a necessity — or was until recently — if for no other reason than to provide a mechanism preventing those politicians from suggesting unchallenged, whatever they want. Concerns are more than valid, considering that each time the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. responds to reporters’ queries, White House advisers hold their breath. The future of western civilization may very well be upended, depending on what exactly escapes, unscripted, from the presidential lips.
Considering Donald Trump’s shaky relationship with the truth, it’s unsurprising that his relationship with the journalists unlucky enough to be covering him would be just as shaky. His consistent, increasingly pathetic, self-aggrandizing finds its way into almost every statement he utters, prompting questions regarding its veracity, which he resents because much of what he says is indefensible simply because it’s inaccurate. Presidential observers felt the GOP Senate’s acquittal of Trump this week would further loosen his constraints to a resounding “What constraints?”
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham doesn’t hold briefings anymore, she explained, because her predecessor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was “branded a liar and became an SNL character,” corroborating what we already knew: In Trumpworld, to speak, is to lie. It did not appear to enter Grisham’s mind that being truthful at briefings might go a long way to mitigate accusations to the contrary. Since taking the position last June, however, Grisham has rendered what was once a near daily expectation to a thing of the distant past, having scheduled exactly none.
Difficult as it is to imagine this situation disintegrating any further, enter Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, or perhaps we should say “exit,” given the circumstances of his dust up with NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly, whose job required asking a question about Pompeo doing his, whereupon he took flight. Moments later, Kelly was summoned to the secretary’s private living room where he angrily hurled F-bombs with impunity, essentially berating her for being a journalist, demanding she point out Ukraine on an unmarked map, evidently unaware of her graduate degree in European Studies from Cambridge.
But transparently fatuous as Pompeo’s tantrum may have seemed, it marked one more subtle slide toward a government unchecked by conventional means, again clutching its pearls at the audacity of a media harboring the insulting impression that public officials need to be accountable for their decisions or that the public has any right to understand what’s going on in the corridors of power. Even a superficial assessment of the current administration finds their overarching goal to be a constituency which resists the temptation to give such concerns so much as a second thought.
For Trump’s part, his perception of good journalism — like his perception of everything — is based solely on whether or not it is a vehicle through which he is sufficiently revered. Faced with a question he has difficulty answering, his standard response is to demean whomever did the asking, especially if it happens to be a woman. A new book by two Daily Beast reporters, “Sinking in the Swamp,” outlines the president’s pervasive antagonism aimed at female reporters who dare question his consummate excellence: Katy Tur: “A bitch;” Mika Brzezinski: “Bleeding from a facelift;” and Megan Kelly: bleeding from “somewhere.”
While Pompeo was fleeing an interview with a real journalist, Trump was delighted to sit through a pre-Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, who plays a journalist on TV. In front of the largest audience of his career, the Fox commentator was similarly tickled to unfurl his sycophantic chops, asking the kind of softball questions that the president himself has mocked as “dumb” ... pointing out that Hannity’s “not even trying.”
The telecast — or more accurately, campaign ad — drew more than 10 million viewers who were treated to such gems as: The “fake news doesn’t want to report the good stuff” ... Bernie was “Married in Moscow” ... Bloomberg wants a “box to stand on at the debates” ... Pelosi is “confused” ... “Sleepy Joe” ... ”Crazy Bernie” — a rendition of Donald’s greatest hits, a prelude to this week’s State of the Union speech, which provided some moments of its own. As the president’s narcissistic blather was winding down, Pelosi, whose earlier handshake offer was snubbed by POTUS, dramatically ripped Trump’s address in half before a national TV audience, drawing gasps from the crowd.
Drama notwithstanding, the Trump administration is anxious to impose the same confusion on objective reality as it has on the world at large, rendering facts immaterial and truth up for debate. CNN, for instance, which Trump consistently calls “Fake news,” was excluded from the traditional luncheon with TV journalists that precedes the State of the Union, precisely because — unlike Fox — it represents real news and has, on multiple occasions, fact-checked some of the president’s tens of thousands of outright lies. He and members of his cabinet would prefer to avoid all such inquiries, simply saying what they want uncontested, honesty be damned.
Journalism provides the firewall preventing such treachery. They can run all they want, they shouldn’t be able to hide.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.