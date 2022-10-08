The sun is literally sparkling off the dappled surface of the water where Cape Cod Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean. A lone seal cruises by 10 feet from shore, oblivious to the scant few people on Herring Cove Beach as four old friends mark the end of summer, ruminating on the numerous times we’ve landed on this narrow tip of the Cape together and separately during the past 50-odd years. We discuss the world’s myriad problems; vigorously defend our disparate solutions; but mostly, we laugh, which seems a fine fall-back position in a world increasingly difficult to explain.

Inadvertent and unintended climate refugees from St. Petersburg, our friends decided to follow through on plans made months ago despite the very real threat of a catastrophic hurricane landing on their doorstep. With a mandatory evacuation order in place anyway, a Provincetown condo sounded better than a cot in a high school gym for who knows how long. Although they lost power for several days, a neighbor finally sent a series of photos of their undamaged house as Ian wobbled, inflicting massive devastation south of their area.

