Summer solstice seemed to arrive suddenly today, most likely because up until very recently — yesterday perhaps — it didn’t seem like Vermont’s brief and getting briefer respite from winter was anywhere close to being just around the next bend. Many of us had measurable snow in mid-May; rivers have been generally too high and too cold for decent fishing; and the idea of jumping into water has been dangerously prohibitive, given the low temperatures, frequently the subject of National Weather Service hypothermia warnings.
Considering our winter began so long ago — around Halloween — and was so intense, detractors of science — purposely melding weather and climate — predictably showed up carrying snowballs in April, exclaiming, punctuated by yuks, something like: “What happened (yuk yuk) to global warming?” as though they’ve tidily wrapped up the issue once and for all. The problem is that anecdotes are easy, understanding science is difficult, particularly if your objective is to blur the distinction between political talking points and actual research.
Since our summers are short anyway, the added insult of a June afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s and rain showers has many of us wondering why we live here, obscuring, at least for the moment, the peace and serenity that permeates many of our lives and nourishes our spirit. The idea of losing that is unthinkable. But the truth of the matter is that a long winter — as upsetting as it might be — is far less threatening than the inexorable warming of the planet, which many climatologists believe bears responsibility for the numerous weather anomalies we’ve seen the last several years.
Consider how frequently weather has been the lead story on the evening news: While California burns, the Midwest becomes an inland sea; in one storm, Houston gets 50 inches of rain in two weeks, almost 80 tornadoes threaten 39 million people; and multiple powerful hurricanes devastate Florida and all but cripple Puerto Rico. Twenty of the warmest years on record have occurred in the last 22 years with the last five being the hottest five. And there is near universal scientific agreement that warming oceans directly contribute to both the frequency and strength of storms.
If, because you live in the Green Mountains, you think you’re out of the woods metaphorically even though you might be in the woods tangibly, you might want to think again, back to August 2011 and Hurricane Irene. Downgraded to a tropical storm before arriving in Vermont, Irene nonetheless caused catastrophic damage, dropping up to 10 inches of rain in some places, washing out numerous roads and bridges and isolating entire communities. Main streets became rushing rivers, loaded with debris as 500 miles of road were washed out and 200 bridges damaged according to Vermont Business Magazine, the worst disaster since the epochal 1927 flood.
But raging storms are only one of several serious threats we face as temperatures continue to rise and any initiatives we might engage to stave off the effects of climate change are mired in politics, held hostage by lawmakers who refuse to acknowledge the problem even exists. The current administration, after withdrawing the country from the Paris Climate Accords, has focused on reversing air and water quality standards, expanding drilling and mining at national monuments, easing emission controls and wiping any reference to climate change from EPA websites.
However bugged by our lengthening winter, Vermonters are beginning to experience what being bugged really means as some old, familiar friends show up in vastly larger numbers, for what seems like extended periods of time. The north central portion of the state has seen black flies within a week of the last snow, deer flies a month ahead of schedule and the kind of mid-day mosquitoes usually limited to the Amazonian jungle. Making matters exponentially worse, deer ticks are on the march, with Vermont suddenly reporting the second-highest rate of Lyme disease in the country.
And eventually, if climate change continues unabated, ticks might be the least of our insect worries. As the United States warms, the CDC reports the number of West Nile virus infections in the country continues to grow, with more than 6,000 cases and almost 300 deaths reported in 2012. Less common but a growing threat, dengue fever infections — known as “breakbone” fever because of its symptoms — rose by 70%. The majority were in Florida, but New York state also reported 64 cases, and with increased warming and more frequent flooding, these formerly tropical mosquito-borne infections are expected to continue making inroads north.
One of Vermont’s favorite weather-related mantras has been “It could be worse,” often glibly tossed off without much thought. But if we take an honest look at what’s happening right now, we might realize that it is worse in many respects than it’s ever been before and yet the adage still applies, with a small modification, particularly if we continue doing next to nothing to reverse climate change: It will get worse — much worse.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
