The garden looks like the final base camp before the Hillary Step. Although the variously colored tarps and blankets aren’t Buddhist prayer flags perched at almost 29,000 feet, the weather is geared up to be as life-threatening to tender vegetables as the formidable outcropping 200 feet below the Mount Everest summit had been to mountaineers before its crumbling demise in 2015. My fingers are numb, inflexible and useless as I batten down the last … tablecloth? … to seal off the raised beds from the quickly dropping temperatures.

The wind, to which I have genuflected the past week for rerouting squadrons of blackflies out of my eyes and toward Plainfield, was driving horizontal snowflakes earlier, rattling on the plastic and dinging the cheeks of anyone venturing out. The streaks of white — surreal enough in mid-May anyway — look like a Wolf Kahn watercolor, backed as they are by a flourishing abundance of swaying greens, under malevolent looking purple clouds.

