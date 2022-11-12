The outside temperature at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday is 20°, a full 45° lower than Monday morning, freezing everything in sight, perhaps marking the transition toward meteorological winter, which begins Dec. 1, three weeks before the solstice, marking the three calendar months with the lowest average temperatures in the northern hemisphere.

Although it’s too early to tell, this morning-after-midterm election clearly suggests the anticipated “red wave” for which conservatives lusted and liberals feared, had not materialized and likely would not, possibly signaling a transition of a different sort.

