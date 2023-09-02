In Contrast
Birch leaves glow in the sun against a backdrop of water in Graniteville.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / File Photo

The water is as silky smooth as ever, crystal clear with a side of brilliant sunshine and slow moving, puffy white clouds, the likes of which we’ve seen too infrequently since Memorial Day Weekend, and here we are on the cusp of Labor Day. Mornings are already steeped in the usual September fog, with bright yellow school buses; a dappling of orange maples; and blinking red lights illuminating the morning commute. Somewhere, as we waited for summer to come to its senses, we may have missed it completely, and now it’s quietly slipping out the screen door.

The pond is not nearly as warm as it was a week or two ago — a couple of 40° nights will do that — but it’s still tolerable, and well warmer than the air on this chilly afternoon, which would be closer to normal six weeks down the road. I immediately grimace at my own strident use of the word “normal” and all its implications, especially in light of every outlandish variation of what we once considered routine, if we considered it at all rather than simply taking it for granted.

