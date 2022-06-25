“I love Paris in the summer, when it sizzles .…”
Fifty years after Cole Porter penned that line in 1953, Paris, the rest of France and all of Europe, would sizzle its way into the record books with an historic heat wave, taking the lives of 14,000 in France and upwards of 30,000 across the rest of the continent. In what may have been the first large scale indication global warming was very real and extremely dangerous, temperatures soared 20-30% above average, remaining near 99 degrees for a week, with overnights even warmer than average midday highs.
The intensity and duration of the heat brought devastation to unprepared residents, particularly the elderly, who were frequently poor, often isolated in apartments without air conditioning, similar to what had happened eight years earlier when 739 heat-related deaths were recorded in Chicago during a five-day period. Aging Midwesterners who couldn’t afford air-conditioners were reluctant to open windows and too frightened of crime to sleep outdoors like many of their neighbors.
While the world didn’t exactly spring into action after those crises, modest initiatives began focusing attention on greenhouse gas emissions, still rising despite both the Kyoto Protocols and the Paris Climate Accords. A number of countries made new commitments last November during a UN climate conference known as COP26 even as scientists, activists and global citizens remained concerned these pledges were insufficient at this point, with Earth heating at such an alarming rate that the trend continuing unabated would spell catastrophe for large swaths of the planet.
Although we’re well beyond the denial that for years reduced responsible debate to partisan bickering, stalling any comprehensive initiatives to address climate change, the Supreme Court is expected to render a decision any day severely limiting government’s ability to reduce carbon dioxide from power plants, a major contributor in the heating the planet. According to The New York Times, “It’s only the start.” The case, West Virginia v. The EPA “is the product of a multiyear strategy by red state attorneys general, conservative legal activists and their funders, many with ties to the oil and gas industries,” to hobble climate initiatives often before they’ve begun.
The objective of this and other cases winding their way through the federal system, is to weaken the capacity of the executive branch to tackle global warming, blocking the government’s ability to regulate industries and businesses that produce greenhouse gases. The West Virginia case is emblematic of the bigger picture suggests Paul Noitte, political science professor at Marquette University, who has studied state attorneys general: “strategies are becoming more and more sophisticated” in attempting to hem in what they are calling “the administrative state” by shifting the responsibility from the federal agencies that set regulations to Congress, which has barely addressed the issue for decades and where climate proposals go to die.
With SCOTUS decisions on gun rights and abortion sucking the air out of the room, what’s at stake for climate change has been largely pushed to the back burner, but the long-range implications are just as concerning. Imagine a federal government unable to restrict tailpipe emissions, force electric utilities to replace fossil fuel-fired power plants; or consider the economic costs of climate change when evaluating new oil pipelines or similar project or environmental regulations.
Climate change is accelerating. It is no longer years down the road but right here, right now. It has become life threatening, with a growing body count across the dangerously overheated Southwest. Triple-digit temperatures and wind-driven wildfires are making huge parcels of the country near uninhabitable. “Globally, heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer” according to Yale Environment 360, “causing more deaths each year than floods, tornadoes or hurricanes.”
And no longer are weather anomalies limited to the desert, tornado alley or the Gulf Coast. Mid-week what meteorologists have been calling a “heat dome” is moving east, headed our way. A wildfire in New Jersey had consumed over 12,000 acres in the Wharton State Forest, commonly known as the Pine Barrens. And within days of the summer solstice, a New Hampshire hiker died of hypothermia in the Presidential Range after encountering snow, sleet and rain coupled with 80-mph winds.
And like Cole Porter’s sizzling Paris, American cities are becoming far more vulnerable to climate factors as well, especially heat. Urban “heat islands” have been the focus of weather researchers for several years and the data generated has a tale to tell about which areas and which residents bear the brunt of summer heat. The original hypothesis — that certain places get hotter and remain hotter longer — was borne out by the data; but other, more troubling results emerged as well, such as who was doing the majority of the sweating.
Areas overloaded with concrete and asphalt and largely devoid of vegetation were where the highest temperatures were measured. No surprise there, but a deeper look confirmed socioeconomic factors played a well-documented role in who would experience what study after study has termed a significant public health concern. Some research has determined the elderly poor more vulnerable to heat-related health risks, frequently isolated in areas that absorb and retain heat; unable to afford cooling systems; and often living on a fixed income, lacking funds to relocate. Essentially, trapped.
The season forever associated with fun, freedom and vacation, rife with endless possibilities, warmly anticipated throughout the unforgiving winter, has become perilous, even deadly, no matter where you live. Four days into summer, parts of the Arctic are burning, New Mexico suffered the state’s worst wildfire ever, and the Southwest’s long-term mega-drought, coupled with temperatures approaching 100, stresses the power grid.
A series of quotes from poets, philosophers, novelists and even Roman emperors all feel quaint, innocent reflections on the beautiful respite summer once provided. Ironically, they also emphasize the job that lies ahead if we are to reclaim any fragment of summer being “A song that sings itself.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
