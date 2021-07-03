Last weekend, the highly anticipated re-debut of the vengeful Former Guy, the-one-and-lonely, Individual #none, freshly coiffed and spray tanned to a New Mexico sunset patina, was unleashed in Ohio, sputtering enough incoherent vitriol to keep fantasy junkies enthralled at his “reinstatement” sometime this summer. Apparently undaunted that losing an election isn’t like an elementary school time-out — from which you can be reinstated — he prattled on for 90 minutes anyway, regurgitating favorite lies, preferred QAnon conspiracies and vague references to a future that would still include him.
Lickspittles like Jim Jordan wouldn’t miss an opportunity to brown nose the ex-boss, but much of Ohio’s GOP hierarchy chose to sit out what was termed a “pity party” by University of Akron political scientist David B. Cohen. The state’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, who blasted the Petulant Previous after the Capitol riot for “Setting a fire that threatened to burn down our democracy,” chose a family get-together instead. They didn’t miss much. Expectations were at rock bottom and The Aforementioned met them gloriously and grovelingly, spinning a web of unadulterated lunacy, delighting the MAGA-minions in attendance, while begging for attention: “Do you miss me?”
While the future does not hold “reinstatement” — there is no such thing — the crowd, steeped in magical thinking and addled by a steady stream of gaslighting, was not to be denied, chanting “Lock her up,” like the old days but with a new target: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Prompted by Jordan’s depiction of the Speaker as denying them their right to “go to your Capitol to petition your member of Congress to redress your grievances,” as though an attempted violent overthrow of the democratic process was an updated version of “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”
Although the Purveyor of Pathetic was not entirely wrong about something down the road, he might be surprised by what awaits him. At least initially, revelations have begun illustrating not only how deeply delusional he was/is, but the fears of those closest to him of what he might have done if confronted by truth. Also looming in the not-too-distant future is the prospect of accountability, judiciously avoided most of his adult life by simply not taking responsibility for anything he’s done.
But the vultures are circling with myriad motivations: potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates are gaming out strategies to appear as though they’re supporting the “Big Lie” while secretly hoping the coup de gras comes from elsewhere, like the legal system, lest they risk alienating the MAGA millions still enthralled by the Big Loser. Former staffers, too, appear increasingly willing to make a clean breast of it, corroborating numerous indications of how ill-suited Dear Leader was for the office he held and the responsibilities that came with it.
Perhaps most surprising is the previously loyal former Atty. Gen. William Barr, saying in an Atlantic interview that he thought voter fraud claims were “Bull*h*it,” busting the favored myth, catapulting its chief proponent into a red-faced rage with “The eyes and mannerisms of a madman” at an Oval Office meeting. However justified, Barr’s flirtation with honesty was the very definition of too little/too late. America could have used such veracity when Barr’s calculated misrepresentation of Robert Mueller’s work allowed a criminal president to remain in office despite obstructing justice 10 times, as outlined in Mueller’s report.
Excerpts of Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender’s new book, “Frankly, We Did Win This Election,” point to a leader in way over his head with a breathtaking ignorance of protocol, exaggerating the violence of social justice demonstrations and subsequently getting into an “expletive-laced argument” with Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, over his effort to cite the Insurrection Act and deploy the military to quell the disturbances according to CNN. In complete frustration, a disgusted Milley finally said: “God damn it! There’s a roomful of lawyers here. Will someone inform him of my legal responsibilities?”
While the political ramifications of these off-the-wall ravings are serious enough, impacting his personal ambitions as well as those of the GOP, his potential legal troubles are so vast Rolling Stone created a guide, making it somewhat easier to keep track. Regarding criminal investigations, the Manhattan district attorney’s office is poring over 8 years of tax returns and other records that began with hush money to Stormy Daniels but have moved into “potential bank and insurance fraud as well as other financial crimes,” according to the magazine.
In May, an overlapping investigation by the New York attorney general’s office provided a more dire outlook, announcing “We have informed the ***** organization that our investigation into the company is no longer civil in nature … We are now investigating the organization in a criminal capacity.” (The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that charges would, in fact, be brought against the company before the end of the week.)
Speaking of which, the “Find the votes” phone call to Georgia was also a violation of state law, comprising election fraud conspiracy, criminal solicitation of election fraud and interference with election duties, and may present additional criminal liabilities.
It doesn’t stop there. Investigations are ongoing: in Michigan for violating the Voting Rights Act; In Washington, D.C., for inciting or provoking violence on Jan. 6; and a host of others, some looking into turning the highest office in the land into a personal cash cow, profiting from his inauguration and charging exorbitant rates for government functions at his own properties.
While the summer barnstorming tour got off to a rocky start with a garbled message delivered via fractured syntax, the Feckless Former forged ahead, setting his sights on Mobile, Alabama, and a Fourth of July rally set for this evening. But it won’t be happening. Even in this deeply Southern, reliably red state, officials wanted their celebration to remain “Patriotic,” prompting them to pull the plug and cancel the event.
A harbinger of things to come? Let’s hope so.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
