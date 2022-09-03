The year I retired, several days after Labor Day found me floating the Missouri River, where Lewis and Clark once explored, slowly meandering past shoreline sagebrush already heralding the end of a blistering Montana summer with an earthy, western spray of early season color. Although less spectacular than Vermont’s foliage and rooted far closer to the ground, a variety of contrasts such as the arid climate, vast landscape and vegetation types, made the Big Sky transition toward autumn feel warmer, deeper and certainly more panoramic.
The last fish of the day was a gorgeous, 18-inch brown trout that inhaled my fly inches from a rocky shoreline, glowing vermillion in the fading, late afternoon sun. His already vivid fall spawning hues adding one more layer to the diversity of color, shape and line of our surroundings, framing us distinctly in an artistic image, a scene spanning centuries. The fish and I would eventually land on the cover of a note to my now former colleagues in appreciation of the sendoff they gave me back in June.
That was nine years ago, and still feels like yesterday — no decade of my life has gone faster. Although Einstein taught us that time was a relative thing, dependent on circumstances, many of we chronologically gifted types who’d forgotten that tidbit needed our memories jarred by Bill Clinton, reminding us at the 2016 Democratic National Convention that we’ve got “way more yesterdays than tomorrows.” Thanks, Bill. Maybe that’s why Hillary lost.
How a clock measures intervals of time is quite different than the way humans perceive it. According to Psychology Today, the “speeding up of objective time with advancing age is well documented,” but with no consensus on the cause. One example that has persisted is the older we get, a year represents a smaller percentage of our lives. One year for a 10-year-old makes up 10% of their entire life and 15% to 20% of their conscious memory. Recallable life when the kid turns 50 shrinks to a mere 2% and time flies, whether you’re having fun or not.
After 56 years in assorted classrooms either as a student, which I mostly hated, especially the 10 years prior to being tossed out of parochial school, or an educator in various roles, which I quite loved much of the time, I’m attuned, as are most teachers, to Labor Day beginning the year. Other retirees agree that these end-of-summer weekends feel like they come around way more frequently than they did years ago.
The passage of time is accelerated even more today with the lengthened school year that shortens summer: Kids have been back in classrooms for over a week; teachers have been professionally developed since mid-August in some districts.
Of course, Labor Day originated as a celebration of workers’ contribution to America’s “strength, prosperity and well-being” with emphasis on union labor while summer vacation supposedly has roots in agriculture and the agrarian calendar. Since the early settlement of the country was mainly by farmers, it had been a longstanding belief that kids took a seasonal break to assist their parents in the barns and fields but the reality is quite the opposite.
While students may have helped with planting in spring or harvest in fall, the idea of a mid-summer “break” trickled down from the wealthier classes looking for respite in those stifling days before air-conditioning.
With cities sweltering, according to PBS, “Wealthy and eventually middle-class” urbanites sought relief, fleeing to cooler climes, which in time led to the logical decision of schools shutting down and jumpstarting summer vacation. Efforts by education reformers to lengthen the school year still often rely on the dubious notion that school schedules are based on cycles of agriculture receive a fair amount of pushback from those who believe a “traditional” summer gives teachers and students a chance to relax and recalibrate, especially with COVID disruptions raising stress and anxiety to unprecedented levels.
But whatever your perceptions of Labor Day might be, chances are they’ve been compromised all out of proportion. Any thoughts of organized labor or even summer vacation have been relegated to the sidelines, subsumed by the repetitive template of American holiday weekends wherein we generally eat, drink and go shopping.
This weekend, we end summer precisely the way we began it three months ago on Memorial Day with hot dogs, beer and the distinct feeling something’s gotten lost in the shuffle.
Those of us in education, even if we do some prep work, take a class or continue meeting with students over the summer, understand those things are optional and at least a semblance of those long ago, elementary school sabbaticals that the rest of the working world grudgingly left in the rearview, still remain available to us.
We marvel at being able to recharge and how lucky we are to have a summer reading list, as well as the time to actually check off a book or two.
But looking at Labor Day through the rose-colored glasses of a new retiree became crystal clear that day on the Missouri: This weekend would no longer begin or end anything. Summer would last forever. That first day of school was way off in the distance and would stay there, like a shimmering highway mirage you drive toward for hours but never quite reach.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
