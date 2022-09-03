The year I retired, several days after Labor Day found me floating the Missouri River, where Lewis and Clark once explored, slowly meandering past shoreline sagebrush already heralding the end of a blistering Montana summer with an earthy, western spray of early season color. Although less spectacular than Vermont’s foliage and rooted far closer to the ground, a variety of contrasts such as the arid climate, vast landscape and vegetation types, made the Big Sky transition toward autumn feel warmer, deeper and certainly more panoramic.

The last fish of the day was a gorgeous, 18-inch brown trout that inhaled my fly inches from a rocky shoreline, glowing vermillion in the fading, late afternoon sun. His already vivid fall spawning hues adding one more layer to the diversity of color, shape and line of our surroundings, framing us distinctly in an artistic image, a scene spanning centuries. The fish and I would eventually land on the cover of a note to my now former colleagues in appreciation of the sendoff they gave me back in June.

