As an anxious nation busies itself elsewhere, counting the hours until next Sunday’s Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, my own growing distaste for football in general and the NFL in particular has reached an apex — I’ve stopped watching completely. Among the fluctuating menu of reasons, the first one I remember clearly was that it began feeling like a three-hour time suck, often on a beautiful autumn afternoon, with not much tangible benefit. Back when I was a dependable rather than rabid fan, my allegiance was to something else entirely: Sunday afternoons were just another excuse to drink.
Alcohol and I agreed to a trial separation that’s lasted almost 40 years thus far and during the interim, my perceptions of almost everything changed dramatically, especially what I did with my time. Although I still watched, I gradually reclaimed Sundays and tried to strike a balance, limiting football to afternoons when outdoor activities were curtailed by weather. When the DVR arrived, allowing viewers to record games and watch at their leisure while scrolling through commercials, the realization hit me with a dull thud: The actual “football” of an NFL game took up approximately 10 minutes of the more than three hours of scheduled activity.
And then there’s the intoxicating amalgamation of ballet-level athleticism and car-wreck violence that happens on almost every play, illuminating one of the sport’s many contradictions: it’s hard to watch but sometimes impossible to turn away. Several years ago, I wrote of the league raking in “billions annually peddling a sport that’s systematically killing its participants as well as endangering their wives and girlfriends,” noting how traumatic brain injury, common in the NFL, had been determined a major factor in domestic violence after a highly publicized spate of such incidents involving players. Much of the league’s success is rooted in having perpetuated a series of illusions over the past decades, perhaps the most egregious being that the game is safe.
When Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Damar Hamlin dropped dead during a late-season Monday night game with the Cincinnati Bengals after what was by any measure a routine tackle, the league’s PR machine kicked in almost as quickly as the sideline medical unit that saved Hamlin’s life, coming awfully close to patting themselves on the back for his survival. The big bucks-motivated cognitive dissonance regarding player injuries, concussions in particular, has been the driving force behind the NFL’s becoming an American institution complete with honor guards, flag ceremonies and military flyovers, conflating a national obsession with something close to patriotism.
And right when you think it can’t get any weirder, in walks Jesus. Yup. THE Jesus. In the ad lineup with gallons of Bud Lite, platters of gooey nachos and $100,000 pickup trucks, courtesy of an evangelical group with a cool $ billion to spend over the next three years messiah marketing, depicting the son of God as a tolerant hipster, cool to the max. It’s no secret that mega churches have been hemorrhaging parishioners for years despite complimentary Krispy Kreme doughnuts and presumably this initiative is designed to recapture apostates no longer kicking into the dwindling coffers and maybe dredge up a couple of converts along the way.
The overarching message and, I think, unintended consequence, of the slickly produced, edgy, 30-second black-and-white spots is that, in stark contrast to the prevailing far-right narrative, Jesus, who the ads claim “Gets us,” is so “Woke” he’d be illegal in Ron DeSantis’ Florida — running the gamut from “Turning the other cheek,” to dysfunctional families of every imaginable ethnicity, “rebels” including skateboarders, BMX bikers, LA low riders, gang bangers, activists, street protesters and even immigrants. This messiah “Gets all of us.”
How this plays with conservatives, much less armchair quarterbacks after 27 hot wings and a gallon of brew, remains to be seen, but the campaign’s chief goals, to “Increase the respect and personal relevancy of Jesus” as well as encouraging Christians to “follow his example in how they treat other people” have mostly drawn yawns save some pushback from fundamentalists themselves, largely because the ads fail to emphasize the savior’s “divinity.” The usual suspects on the secular left cringe at any thoughts of in-your-face religious promotion no matter how palatably produced.
So, next Sunday, the Chiefs, Eagles and Jesus will be banging, bouncing and pontificating for dominance — or maybe dominion — in the country’s living rooms with no prediction of who will prevail, rising above the others. But a miracle finish cannot be ruled out.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
