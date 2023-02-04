As an anxious nation busies itself elsewhere, counting the hours until next Sunday’s Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, my own growing distaste for football in general and the NFL in particular has reached an apex — I’ve stopped watching completely. Among the fluctuating menu of reasons, the first one I remember clearly was that it began feeling like a three-hour time suck, often on a beautiful autumn afternoon, with not much tangible benefit. Back when I was a dependable rather than rabid fan, my allegiance was to something else entirely: Sunday afternoons were just another excuse to drink.

Alcohol and I agreed to a trial separation that’s lasted almost 40 years thus far and during the interim, my perceptions of almost everything changed dramatically, especially what I did with my time. Although I still watched, I gradually reclaimed Sundays and tried to strike a balance, limiting football to afternoons when outdoor activities were curtailed by weather. When the DVR arrived, allowing viewers to record games and watch at their leisure while scrolling through commercials, the realization hit me with a dull thud: The actual “football” of an NFL game took up approximately 10 minutes of the more than three hours of scheduled activity.

