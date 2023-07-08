I prolifically utter every obscenity I can think of and several I’ve created on the spot, sparing no vulgarity as the several deer flies encircling me in ever-dwindling orbits don’t think I know what they’re up to, which is obvious because I want the same thing out of this encounter they do: Blood. They, mine; I, theirs. They are relentless, having a clear objective and creating a subterfuge, as though they’re casually flying by offering no hint of the damage they aim to visit upon exposed, vulnerable flesh. They’re big enough to penetrate barriers like T-shirts and hats as well, so anticipating their every move is essential in putting up a credible defense.

They remind me of the Supreme Court’s hijacked conservative majority, on a quest of their own, determined to reshape the country into a sanctuary for straight, white Christians and no one else, steamrolling precedent after precedent, dumping any notion of confirmation hearing assurances to honor stare decisis: “letting stand things (already) decided” in order “not to disturb the calm.” As we’re learning through our broken politics, if you’ve got the votes and your appointment is a lock, you can say just about anything. Whether it’s true or not is completely immaterial.

