I’ve probably traveled more than 20,000 miles on foot the last several decades without having gotten anywhere, other than where I already was, which — for some reason — was satisfying anyway. I did it to drop some weight, which I haven’t; I did it to ease my generalized anxiety, which it generally didn’t; and I did it to save my lower back, which I now lease from my chiropractor. If all that’s not questionable enough, suddenly, urged on by the emergent pandemic-guru-industrial-complex, the rest of the world appears to be catching on, which is a double-edged sword.
I’m not quite simplistic enough to take credit for the walking boom even though I was doing it first, but I also know ambulating erectly did not begin with me. Nor did it begin in the 1970s San Fernando Valley, which is another story, inappropriate for a family newspaper. I know I didn’t invent the walk or the talk for that matter, but I was still surprised there is so little documentation available about who did. Also, my initial elation regarding the uptick in walking due to the COVID-19 pandemic — like the satisfaction of saying “I told you so” — faded considerably when more and more people began showing up on my road, which has precious few year-round residents. And because many of them were strangers, it was — well — stranger.
As I mention from time to time, a daily walk provides the time and energy to observe the environment and my surroundings; experience north central Vermont’s oscillating climate extremes; and — up until now anyway — sufficient solitude for contemplation over just about anything. Last weekend was sort of typical: Intermittent snow squalls driven by a penetrating north wind, disrupted by bursts of May sunlight reflecting off the snow-bleached landscape like a intergalactic flash bulb.
Although with temperatures anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees below normal recently, making it feel more like March, road interlopers have become sporadic, but they’re certain to return with the sun and more seasonable conditions. I cringe for them a little, imagining the entire families I’ve seen walking as they encounter black flies for the first time, a mile or two from the fishing access where they left the car, leading to a more aerobic venture than they anticipated.
Reviewing various recommendations for lock down walking, I was surprised to find exactly how much data was available about one of our most taken for granted activities. I personally hadn’t thought much about it at all until I blew out my quadricep two summers ago, immobilizing my leg for 6 weeks. A sobering wake up call, not only did I realize I love to walk, but how much I actually needed to walk, skipping only a couple of days post-surgery, hitting the road, again, first with crutches, quickly transitioning to hiking poles and an approximation of normal. I expect that’s what my fellow travelers on the road are looking for, too: A small semblance of normal that a brisk walk provides.
They might be interested to know my research found walking, also known as ambulation, is considered “one of the main gaits of locomotion among legged animals, typically slower than running.” Even before its COVID-19 ascension, the mental and physical health benefits of walking were well-documented and highly recommended everywhere from the Mayo Clinic to Outside Magazine. Steering folks toward activities they already knew how to do most likely gets more mileage than say. learning Chinese or taking up the viola.
Considering the attributes, it’s startling that the general population hasn’t been walking more already, since it might punch your ticket to immortality. How else could you control your weight — present company excepted — improve your confidence, stamina, blood pressure and up your life expectancy by reducing your chances of contracting a variety of diseases like cancer, type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease?
However, despite all these biological perks, there are several other reasons walking has become the go-to activity during our unprecedented pandemic. it’s a perfect way to maintain any sanity you might have left, because, in theory at least, focusing your body and mind on other things is somewhat easier outside than it is under house arrest. There’s more to look at and chances are it’ll change more frequently than the walls of your living room. It’s also safer, especially given Vermont’s population density, which allows people to maintain distance more easily than in crowded urban areas.
It’s still difficult to conceptualize what’s happening and how quickly the switch flipped. Was it really only two months ago we were able to take our safety for granted? We’ve gone from near oblivious to hyper vigilant. We literally fear for our lives. The science fiction movie is no longer fiction. It’s also no longer a movie since theaters are closed for the foreseeable future. The things we rely on in the all too brief Vermont summer will not be there for us this year. Outdoor music venues are shuttered; drama and dance festivals are canceled and there will be no Discover Jazz, Dog Mountain Concert series or performances at the Middlesex bandshell.
So, many of us walk. It’s one of the things we have left. And it helps.
I’ve noticed my own attitude, usually frozen in time like a woolly mammoth, appears to have adjusted itself to our new reality. Other walkers are no longer an intrusion on my solitude. In fact, I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve met and the conversations we’ve had in passing. They bolster the concept that we’re connected; we’re in this thing for the long haul; and we’re in it together.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
