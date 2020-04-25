You wouldn’t be surprised that a late night television meat salesman’s ignorance was nearly unrivaled in magnitude — in all ways and of all things. He himself would probably characterize his vacuousness as “The best ignorance in history” ... “Nobody’s ever seen anything like it.” Superlatives in this context would receive little contradiction. He was repeatedly denied admission to coveted upper echelons of Gotham society, apparently unaware that having money and having class were not the same thing.
It is, however, more surprising that such a certified buffoon; perpetual B-lister; and founder of a fraudulent “university,” would go on to bankrupt a series of casinos, cheat on assorted wives, shortchange numerous partners and still have the time to front a reality TV show for over a decade and subsequently mount a years-long, racist attack on the nation’s first African-American president. However, considering his multitude of shortcomings, he is reported to have boundless negative energy and an unrivaled capacity for shamelessness.
Of course, the real shocker is that said buffoon would eventually replace that president in a belch of national insanity, whereupon, the nation would learn, among other things, that not everyone actually likes surprises. And, while the initial shock has long since dissipated, an endless series of daily jolts has maintained a consistent level of stupefaction that permeates the collective consciousness, rendering attempts at rationality very nearly moot. The dialogue has degenerated to essentially: “Shut up!” ... ”No, YOU shut up!” which does little to enhance either confidence or pride but is the mode of communication with which the leader is most comfortable.
Chaos has served him well for over three years. Although little of note has been achieved, other than widening a chasm between Americans based on political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender and socio-economic status. With his supporters and detractors enjoined in perpetual conflict, he was free to indulge his life-long fantasies: power to achieve retribution on his enemies; having 24/7 access to the social media bully pulpit to emphasize his intellectual superiority; and multiple hours each day to eat fast food and watch the television shows he loved, several of which loved him right back, even providing him with a template for governing.
But being a former meat salesman, it became increasingly obvious he was in over his digitally enhanced head. In fact, out of all his previous endeavors, his only real success in life was his TV portrayal of a make-believe CEO whose only skill was dismissing make-believe corporate executives with a resounding, “You’re fired.” Over a decade in this heady, alternate reality fed his fragile ego. Good ratings coupled with his facial recognition factor sated his pitiful lust for the adoration he craved. He was ready to move on to bigger and better things but nothing prepared him for his unlikely next show — the one that P.T. Barnum might have termed the “greatest” on Earth, with a malleable constituency born every minute.
When the inevitable crisis came, as the smart money suggested it eventually would, it was in the form of an unprecedented, biblical-level plague — COVID-19 was looming on the horizon, a hundred year threat, heading in our direction. Against all odds, the leader saw the peril immediately and clearly: It might endanger him, and his reelection campaign. Inaction was required.
His administration would meet the massive threat head-on, with massive, self-serving ineptitude. The enormous intellectual challenge would be addressed through unflinching scientific ignorance and the national need for reassuring consistency would yield to his old stand by, total chaos. There was no time to lose so the team’s first big decision was to do nothing for almost five weeks.
Concern for public perception swamped concern for public health. The rapid spread of illness was met head on by a huge public-relations campaign that did nothing to slow its progress but did — temporarily — disguise how woefully unprepared the wealthiest country in the world was to address a pandemic, despite ample warnings that it was not a question of if, but when, such a scenario would emerge. Citizens asked who was responsible? Where was the accountability. The leader addressed their confusion directly: “Anyone but me; anywhere but here.”
And now, with the country approaching a million infections and 50,000 deaths, the leader, who recognized the pandemic “before anyone”, even as he termed it a “hoax,” but it was“contained” anyway, encourages rebellion against the very restriction he enacted. Urging demonstrators to “liberate,” the Commander-in-Beef beams proudly as his national coalition of usual suspects shows up on cue, ready to what whatever. Shoot their way back into the job market? Demand their constitutional right to go to church and get sick? The leader doesn’t much care because, even with confederate flags, AR-15s and the too-close proximity to each other, he knows they’re there for him, and that, they’re “responsible” people.
“His” governors of “his” states also appear willing to move forward and reopen the country, anxious to convene the very death panels they decried a decade ago, dishonestly depicting universal health care as the coming of the apocalypse. This time around, culling the herd for the sake of the economy is perfectly acceptable for the former “Party of Life” and certainly passes muster with the former meat salesman, as he, the Genius of the Stable, looks forward to November and the nation’s gratitude for a job well done ... with ketchup, if you please.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.