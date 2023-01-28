Joe Biden remembers when the measure of a man was his relationship with his car and considering the president’s ride is a revered, 1967 Corvette, he keeps securely under wraps, why would it matter that the trunk contained a sheaf of classified documents? Here’s the deal: “Shut up and stop with the questions already.” Watching the president smash through a gauntlet of reporters, as though on a stiff legged, breakthrough sprint to the end zone, fending off questions with a juke step or straight arm does not provide great optics for a commander-in-chief with a troubling penchant for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

While supporters cringe at Biden having anything more in common with his predecessor than age spots and bad hair, ill-timed missteps, thoroughly blown photo ops and a general tendency to come off like a doofus, consistently set him up as an easy target, seemingly happy to oblige Republicans who depict him as a bumbler of the highest order, unable to do anything right. One problem with the GOP’s giddy assessment is it’s totally inaccurate. The president can boast accomplishments that have surprised even some of his staunchest constituents. But that’s not what everyone remembers.

