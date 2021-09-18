Having been shamed, beaten up, humiliated and bullied by the best Catholicism had to offer, I developed a unique perspective on religion, especially how dangerous it can become in the wrong hands, and it was always in the wrong hands. The nuns, priests and brothers of various orders sects and cults I encountered in a decade of parochial education were dangerous enough on their own but became even deadlier modeling a kind of sanctimonious bullying, then turning a blind eye when students victimized others in similar ways.
Despite billing themselves as direct conduits between God and we mere mortals and maintaining respect within the the community, they — particularly the nuns — cultivated a network of informants who eagerly scanned their peers for evidence of any number of minor indiscretions, earning preferential treatment for turning us in. I remember walking around consistently frightened, unsure of where it would come from on a given day, but certain it would come.
We were adolescent boys, biologically topping the Good Sisters’ most wanted list. We learned to stick to the shadows, cribbing the homework of others in secret; discussing the little we knew about sexuality in hushed whispers; and finding ever more creative methods of achieving without actually learning. One of my male peers removed the mechanism of an old watch, replacing it with two cylinders on which he affixed tiny paper rolls that he had painstakingly written the answers to whichever subject was being assessed. Controlled by the winding knob, he essentially scrolled his way onto the honor roll, where he remained until someone dropped a dime on him.
My vivid recollection of God’s little narcs came bubbling to the surface as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law the nation’s most restrictive abortion legislation, empowering citizens of the Lone Star State to mount up and head ’em off at the ovaries. Worse yet, the Supreme Court in a 5-4 vote, refused to intervene as appointees with Mitch McConnell’s fingerprints all over them were, of course, in the majority. Clearly unconstitutional, the law is perceived as the first shot across the bow in the battle over Roe v. Wade, expected to get a full SCOTUS hearing later this fall.
Employing what one website called “The Texas Derangers,” the new law sounds like the plot of a western movie with the mayor and sheriff pushing their way through the swinging doors of the saloon, rounding up a citizen posse to rescue the schoolmarm, kidnapped by the notorious Hillary Clinton Gang. With the apparent acquiescence of the high court, the state has — at least temporarily — turned their entire population into unregulated bounty hunters, egged on by the promise of a $10,000 “settlement” at the end of a successful suit brought against anyone helping a woman obtain an abortion, including the Uber driver who brought her to the clinic.
Apart from its questionable legality, there is so much wrong with this law that it feels as though the Taliban had a hand in its development. Consider this: abortions are banned at about six weeks from the patient’s last menstrual period, likely before most women even know they’re pregnant. And while the women themselves can’t be sued, anyone else involved in any aspect of the procedure can be and by, essentially, every other person in Texas. Having private individuals, rather than the state, enforcing the law is a maneuver designed to circumvent the constitutionality issue.
According to the Texas Tribune: “Usually, legal experts say, language to describe the relief needed by the plaintiff for harm done would be included in the law” But in this bill, there is no requirement that a plaintiff demonstrate any harm or injury since the state legislature has given standing to everyone against abortion, categorized by lawyers as “generalized grievances.” And even though no harm, injury or even a passing relationship need be proven between the plaintiff and defendant, Texans can sue over what remains a legal medical procedure because they simply don’t like it.
Were the offspring of an menage-a-trois between irony, sanctimony and hypocrisy spawned in Texas, the unholy progeny would be Greg Abbott, who claimed “Our creator endowed us blah, blah, blah … millions of children blah, blah, blah because abortion. In Texas, we work to save those lives.” Abbott might have added, “only” those lives, since no such concern has been expressed for the upwards of 3,000 Texans who die annually via the gun. In fact, the very same day the abortion law took effect, the state’s gunslingers were endowed with the right to openly carry a handgun without a permit or firearms training.
And coupled with heavily armed Christian soldiers surveilling women and their myriad accomplices, we find Texans recruited as poll watchers through the GOP’s new voter suppression legislation, charged with noting or even video recording whatever they deem “suspicious.”
As my mind bounces between St. Andrews’ snitch patrol and Austin’s deputizing the state’s entire, locked-and-loaded population, I can’t help thinking it’s all part of an elaborate plan to export Texas’ version of democracy to the rest of the country, with red state legislatures poised to follow Abbott’s lead.
By declaring simultaneous wars on women and minority voters, Texas conservatives are all but admitting their Old White Guy rule is increasingly jeopardized by the state’s changing demographics and in order to maintain power, energizing their Christian constituents while systematically discouraging Black and Hispanic voters is their best avenue toward the coveted, permanent GOP majority.
Watching last week’s coverage of the 9/11 anniversary, I couldn’t help but remember being together as a nation. As horrible as that day was, it brought out the best in us. This Texas law is only the latest chapter in a far-right agenda to gain power through widening the abyss they’ve created between Americans. Masks, vaccines, guns, elections, Jan. 6, gender and the Big Lie — you name it, the GOP has driven a wedge through it.
Democracy is their worst fear.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
