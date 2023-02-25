Election 2024 Haley

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to voters at a town hall campaign event, on Feb. 20 in Urbandale, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall / AP Photo

As we approach another, stomach-churning, general election cycle, it feels as though we just broke free of the previous, stomach-churning, election cycle, probably because that’s exactly what we did. In fact, with presidential elections scheduled every four years and midterms in-between, it’s what we always do, prioritizing reelection above all else, condemning congressional representatives to a hamster wheel of continual campaigning and constituents to representatives bent on partisan dysfunction.

Coupled with each election dubbed “The most important in history,” voters are bombarded with increasingly vicious, mostly mindless and frequently hilarious candidate packaging designed to bring out a politician’s best, but mostly illustrating an acute inability to feel shame. As hopefuls, long shots and incumbents seek to make lasting impressions, their desperation is palpable, engaging in a series of boilerplate stump speeches delivered to carefully vetted supporters in a years-long immersion in mass delusion.

