The woodchuck may be no more, but I’m not certain. He looked a little unsteady before he zipped off to God knows where, through the underbrush surrounding the lawn. It’s been 24 hours, and he’s not been seen since, but I’m not ready to take anything for granted. I did that with my marksmanship, for which I earned a medal in the military and somehow believed would serve me well a half-century later with little practice in the intervening years. But I should start this sordid chapter at the beginning and since it’s not for the faint of heart, perhaps the children should leave the room.
So like practically everyone with an available patch of dirt, I decided to plant a COVID-19 Victory Garden, which borrows its name from similar ventures during World War II and, considering our pandemic still runs rampant, takes some liberties with the word “Victory,” as well. Though I’ve maintained a garden of dramatically fluctuating yield (ranging from bad to less bad) since retiring several years ago, I nearly doubled its size, a momentary delusion of competence for which I would eventually pay the price in both revolting joints and bitter disappointment.
But I was determined to meet the challenge by creating a diversion I could eat, even though the work transforming mid-April’s barren ground to leafy veggies for the duration of summer, and hopefully into the autumn, was daunting. I managed my time better than usual, avoiding distractions and working an hour or two at a time, employing back-saving strategies while my regular chiropractic sojourns remained on hiatus.
Planting both seeds and seedlings, I experienced the heat and humidity of early spring swathed in thick old corduroys tucked into knee socks and then muck boots much like a turducken. A turtleneck covered by a bug net offered a sweaty deterrent to several generations of black flies attempting to gain ingress. Completing the ensemble with a pair of impenetrable gardening gloves, I looked prepared to clean up a plutonium spill on I-89.
I must rhapsodize, after all the planting, composting, mulching, weeding and watering, this was shaping up to be the best garden I’ve ever had, which probably means nothing in the greater constellation of gardening lore, but for me, it was a pretty big deal. We’d already been eating lettuce and kale for a couple of weeks and seasoning with a variety of fresh herbs while everything else was green and thriving. Cucumbers and tomatoes were flowering and my dozen or so broccoli plants were a marvel. This was great. I even began referring to the modest patch as “Scarlet Letter Farm.” I can’t remember ever feeling so content with a task well done.
And then he showed up.
I didn’t see him initially, but didn’t need to. Something was severely amiss one afternoon when the broccoli looked like someone went through it with an industrial-strength weed whacker. Hardly a shred of leaf remained on the skeletal twigs. A quick glance around the rest of the garden found many of the formerly leafy delicacies having met the same miserable fate. It looked as though I’d been fertilizing with Roundup. I was crestfallen, which quickly evolved into a long necessary release for months of pent up — but barely perceptible — rage over a variety of unrelated issues. The interloper would pay dearly for the sins of others, as well as his own transgressions.
Scientifically described by Carl Linnaeus in 1758, the woodchuck or groundhog has been the bane of gardeners for over 200 years but — according to several sources — “Is unrelated to wood or chucking.” That notion is evidently rooted in the creature’s Native American (Algonquian or Narragansett) name: “wuchak.” I was disinterested in how much wood it could chuck — if it could chuck wood — unless it was a substantial enough skill set to make a dent in the three cords piled in the yard. We might have worked out a plea deal, maybe a work crew rather than a firing squad.
The next afternoon, I’m sitting on the edge of the deck, overlooking the garden, adjacent to a pot of beautiful, orange Gerber Daisies, with a cup of coffee and shiny new, semi-automatic .22 rifle across my lap, which, this being America, was stunningly easy to acquire. As mentioned, my “expert” marksmanship on a South Texas firing range 50 years ago was not so easily catapulted to the 21st century. Suffice to say, doing the marmot Mambo for the next several days created more divots in the ground than the groundhog, but I eventually zeroed in and haven’t seen him since.
And now, even though I’m glad he’s gone, I don’t feel that great about having done away with him — if that’s what I did. He may have just gone into the woodchuck protection program. In case you were wondering, I was reluctant to use poison, not knowing what other animal might ingest it and trapping it only left two choices according to Vermont Fish & Wildlife: releasing it where it was trapped or eliminating it, so I just skipped the trapping part.
But I did feel OK about feeling bad. I don’t think killing anything should make you feel good, except for deer flies ... crunchy fun to kill, especially coupled with an obscenity. But there are other options for demised marmots, as illustrated by Henry David Thoreau: “I went so far as slaughtering a woodchuck, which ravaged my bean field” ... reporting that he then “devoured” it, suggesting it “afforded ... momentary enjoyment, notwithstanding a musky flavor.” I think I’ll pass, Hank. I was raised Catholic. I can handle the guilt.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
