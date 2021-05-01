Earlier in the week, bundled up like it was mid-winter, I was walking into the teeth of a howling wind, lamenting our fleeting encounter with summer, somewhere back in a thoroughly unseasonable early April. I was entertaining a fantasy that I could simply wish and make it so, hold up my palm like a traffic cop and just say (to the weather) “Stop!” Of course, I could do no such thing, but I couldn’t let the idea go, finally landing on the notion that refusing to be swayed conveys a certain kind of power a person might not otherwise possess.
For instance, working decades in mental health and special education, I encountered a fair number of people whose experiences of one type or another, impacted their ability to trust, making the supports they needed all the more difficult to provide. There are few things more frustrating than feeling your personal connection with someone is sufficient to address the circumstances they’re dealing with, when it isn’t nearly enough.
The typical response, especially from teens, was some variation of “whatever,” a classically handy way of dismissing suggestions quickly, like erasing a chalkboard without needing to consider anything on it. It’s an exercise in veto power. After putting in the time and energy to offer a seemingly logical, step by step presentation, suddenly being dismissed out of hand is beyond disheartening. It makes you not only question your skill set, but why you’ve chosen this career. Ironically, in the so-called helping professions, we’re lucky that colleagues lend support and comfort to each other, helping ditch most ideas of jumping ship.
Although I try not to let my previous professional life interfere with my charmed retirement life, it became painfully obvious the “power of no” was now permeating most of mainstream American life, especially politics. Through the ministrations of Republicans so radicalized that even their support of democracy is questionable, GOP “Truthers” — an oxymoron if there ever was one — have created a party where facts, honesty and integrity go to die, simply dismissed.
And along with that, their malleable, lovingly nurtured constituency, many of whom are still enthralled by the big “stolen election” lie, represents a reliably cynical segment of the electorate, readily disregarding any contradictions of the GOP messaging, no matter how credible, as coming from the “deep state.” The litmus test for membership in today’s Grand Old Party has been gradually miniaturized into one, bite-sized chunk: unambiguous loyalty to the Golden Grifter, lurking in the steamy Florida swamp, threatening apostates and calling people names.
While the national party talks a good game, departures from reality at the state level are completely insane with a series of initiatives designed to placate angry supporters, run the gamut from an Arizona recount six months removed from the election, to laws in Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma making it far more difficult to vote yet much easier to run down demonstrators with little fear of legal problems if drivers feel “threatened” by a riot. While no criteria has emerged for what constitutes a riot, a host of penalties await anyone deemed to have participated in one.
Media shills like Fox’s Tucker Carlson consistently massage the notion GOP voters are an oppressed, white minority while One America Network will live stream the recount The New York Times describes as “Without clarity on who will do the counting, what it will cost and who will pay for the process, expected to last into mid-May.” Arizona’s appalled secretary of state said “My concern grows deeper by the hour. It is clear that no one involved in this process knows what they are doing and are making it up as they go along.”
Making it up as they go is precisely what the national GOP does, but there’s more to it than that, especially when it comes to honoring the legacy of the previous smoke-and-mirrors administration by exercising veto power, screaming “Fake News” and telling it like it isn’t. If there is one thing conservatives have learned from the past four years, it’s that lies, misrepresentations and even utter BS carry little or no consequence. Recall the silence as their Deposed Dullard demonstrated how a Sharpie can reroute a hurricane; or advocated mainlining disinfectant and “light;” and pretty generally lied every time he opened his mouth.
Convincing tens of millions that truth and honesty are threats to America, Republicans have spawned a huge cohort of constituents who live in Fantasyland: vulnerable to senseless conspiracy theories; convinced that Joe Biden is socialist; and believe storming the U.S. Capitol was somehow “patriotic.” Spurred on to commit hate crimes via racist tropes from GOP leaders like “China Virus” and “Kung Flu,” they’ve been verbally harassing and physically assaulting Asian Americans. If author William Gaddis has correctly reasoned stupidity is the result of “deliberate cultivation of ignorance,” Republicans are well on the way to creating a society of chowderheads, incapable of or unwilling to acknowledge reality.
The next day, I’m doing the same walk, but it’s completely different: The weather is gorgeous, sun, no wind at all and just warm enough. But I’m still rolling over how information has been weaponized the past several years and the implications of having nearly half the country settled into a comfort zone where denying what is demonstrably true, is par for the course.
Although there is ample evidence that voter ignorance has political consequences, a party cultivating that ignorance in their own supporters while justifying voter suppression laws citing the dangers of the “uninformed” or “fewer but better voters,” is hypocritical at best. That hypocrisy was on full display in November when the GOP rushed Amy Cony Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation days before the election. According to USA Today, in a dissenting opinion while an appeals court judge, Barrett asserted the right to vote belongs only to “virtuous citizens.”
Maybe time for the rest of us to Just Say No — ?
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
