Bank Collapse Federal Reserve

A pedestrian passes a Silicon Valley Bank branch in San Francisco on March 13. The bank’s collapse have been seized upon by some conservatives, who suggested its failure was due to so-called “woke” initiatives like diversity programs.

 Jeff Chiu / AP photo

With less than two years until the 2024 presidential election, the forever campaign amps up, as politicians on the right side of the aisle focus on fooling enough of the people enough of the time into thinking every perceived issue facing the country — including bank failures and train wrecks — have been caused by “woke.” Worn thin by overuse, the trope can now mean almost anything politically opportunistic: an excuse for draconian rules, discriminatory behavior or, as in trains and banks, a convenient justification for casting blame. Whatever the question, woke is the answer.

The best part is, it’s universally applicable — it can mean anything you want.

