There’s nothing like an over-hyped holiday to bring out the cynic in me, although friends might suggest my efforts to keep such emotions under wraps have been largely unsuccessful. My own perception is that rather than a cynic, I’m a keen observer of life, consequently(and reasonably) rendering me skeptical. Where others might see motivation, I see motive, especially in the context of the prescribed celebrations we endure annually, despite the fact they make people more miserable than we care to admit.
Tomorrow, Valentine’s Day, a theoretical set aside to pledge affection to your sweetie with cards, chocolates, flowers and special dinners, generates an astounding $27 billion in revenue. The way I figure, with that kind of money on the table, corporations will gear up, producing whatever they can convince you is indispensable, subtly translating your affection into desperate guilt, sending you shopping for things like heart-shaped boxes of calories sitting on shelves since the day after Christmas. No worries, though. Chocolate keeps for years, too high in sugar and fat to prematurely decompose, so other than heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes, you’re in the clear.
While the origins are disputed … seasonal hijinks? an execution or two? poetry? … well before Valentine’s Day was a capitalistic cash machine like Christmas and Easter, albeit wrapped in hearts and flowers, it was distinctly different, but how? Was it originally a pagan ritual, Lupercalia, appropriated by Christians? Certainly possible. Christianity over the centuries had zero qualms “borrowing” celebrations from others not sharing their belief system, but nonetheless into some serious partying.
In this case, Lupercalia filled the bill. Toasting fertility, it was marked by men stripping naked, sacrificing dogs and goats followed by boys whipping young women with strips of hide from the dead animals. The holiday was extremely popular, celebrated long after Christianity was legalized in the Roman Empire, finally terminated by Pope Gelasius in the 5th century. The church soon declared Feb. 14 a day of feasts celebrating the martyred St. Valentine, which offers a handy segue to another theory about the holiday.
Saint(s) Valentine — there were actually “over 30 Valentines and even a few Valentinas” according to National Geographic, but we’ll focus on just two. The first was a priest who refused to renounce his faith before the Roman emperor and was placed under house arrest. When the head of the house challenged him to show the power of God, Val restored the sight of a blind girl and when the emperor heard that the whole house converted in response, Valentine was executed. So much for paying it forward.
News traveled slowly in those days. Bishop Valentine, of Terni, known for his curative powers, didn’t get the memo, making the same mistake by healing — after a night of prayer — the son of a scholar who had been unable to “speak or straighten out his body.” The family and several visiting scholars converted to Christianity and the bishop’s intellect, along with the rest of his head, was subsequently separated from his body after his refusal to convert to paganism. Ironically, both saints were executed by Emperor Claudius on Feb. 14 in different years, prompting the church create its own, certainly toned down, celebrations.
There is another possibility, arguably more romantic than a bishop’s head in a basket, however pleasing that might be to ripped off pagans. Several researchers, including University of Kansas professor Jack B. Oruch, opine the connection between Valentine’s Day and love was from Geoffrey Chaucer in his poem “The Parlement of Foules” since mid February is when European birds begin mating. Other poets, including Shakespeare, followed suit creating the romantic connotations to which we’ve become accustomed.
However murky its beginning and despite the ordeal of the Madison Avenue mandate of pricy perfection in celebrations big and small, Valentine’s Day remains popular worldwide, offering a variety of interesting alternatives to our traditions. Several other countries are bound by neither culture, religious ritual or the calendar. Argentina, for instance, reserves a “week of sweetness” in July when lovers exchange kisses and chocolates while couples in South Korea commemorate love on the 14th of every month with days devoted to kisses in June, hugs in December and roses in May. In April, single people toast each other by eating black noodles together.
In several other countries, including Slovenia, St. Valentine is considered one of the patron saints of spring, marking the first day of working in the fields and a belief, perhaps as a nod to Chaucer, that birds “propose” on this day, but to witness such avian ardor one must walk barefoot through the often still frozen meadows. Single Italians wake before dawn to spot their future mates while English women traditionally slept in, after dreaming of whom they would eventually marry thanks to having put five bay leaves on their pillow the prior evening.
Although beautifully diverse celebrations mark Valentine’s Day around the globe, this year, we have more in common with our far-flung neighbors, considering how our interactions have been disrupted, keeping each other at arm’s length when the human touch that we vitally need becomes an increasingly endangered commodity. Some couples are in long distance relationships even if their partners are just across town. Other singles are weighing whether or not dating may be taking your life in your hands. And many more of us than the usual suspects find ourselves achingly lonely.
My cynicism … I mean skepticism … has taken a profound turn this year, as well. However mindful I was of things I cherish and love before, I’m more grateful now. I linger a little longer, staring into the mysterious winter landscape; as I embrace my wife of 40+ years, the warmth between us is more palpable; we tend to hold on a little longer; and rather than lamenting what’s missing, we marvel at our luck out here on our Vermont backroad, social distancing for the past 37 years.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
