Let’s get one simple premise out there to put the Republican defense of Donald J. Trump’s impeachment in perspective: In order to continue their full-throated fortification of the White House, the GOP must believe — or at least pretend to believe — the president was interested in fighting corruption in Ukraine and elsewhere. POTUS, himself, (regarding his actions in Ukraine) has said “This whole thing is about corruption.” However endangered objective reality has become, you’d have to have spent the last 30-years on Pluto to believe such drivel.
For the sake of clarity, let’s review. The Trump crime family, prior to cheating their way into the upper echelons of American politics with Russian assistance, were B-list, New York grifters whose ultimate achievement was a charity foundation into which they regularly and illegally dipped their upturned beaks. The family’s criminal enterprise has a long, well-documented history of malfeasance comprising over 3,000 legal actions against them, ranging from contract disputes to unpaid bills to allegations of sexual harassment.
The idea that any of them — especially the CEO/patriarch — would see corruption as anything other than another illicit money-making opportunity, is a Lindsey Graham fever dream. One consistency from Trump and his progeny is they confuse having money with having class, their dearth of which is amply documented almost daily. As tone deaf as their father, the boys shoot elephants; Ivanka, like dad, is a walking conflict of interest; while son-in-law Jared is a monumental slum lord.
Apart from Senate Republicans and the Trumps’ genetic predisposition to criminality, we have the curious makeup of the presidential defense team, which recently added Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, chosen perhaps for their collective experience both ignoring sexual assaults and defending predation of underage girls — a perfect complement to the perpetrator-in-chief, for whom grabbing genitalia is a term of endearment.
Starr, who famously led the investigation of Bill Clinton’s extramarital activities in the ‘90s, went on to Fox News and eventually, Baylor University where, as president, he distinguished himself and was subsequently discharged over his “indifference” to 17 rape and domestic assault accusations, including four reported gang rapes by members of the football team. Dershowitz, who defended Jeffery Epstein, not to be outdone, has admitted he’d gotten a massage at Epstein’s mansion but that it was from “an old woman,” rather than a young teen, suggesting that he “didn’t even like massages,” mysteriously adding: “I kept my underwear on,” perhaps to assuage concerns about his behavior.
There remain big questions as Trump’s Senate trial begins: “Are they doing this on purpose?” Has the president’s wildly incoherent modus operandi completely overtaken the Senate? The party? The entire government? It feels like the deterioration of political discourse has gotten to the point where our emotional well-being is threatened each time we access our preferable media platforms. Watching one major political party (particularly when we only have two) descend into the kind of myopia seen at a Trump rally is disturbing if you care about the country at all.
But it isn’t that Republicans have been taken in by Trump’s “charm” or that they believe anything he says. They don’t. It’s also unlikely they think for a minute he was rooting out corruption in Ukraine rather than illegally attempting to generate a false narrative about a political opponent. It’s far worse than that. The main impetus behind Mitch McConnell’s effort to stonewall the entire impeachment process, limiting the time for Democrats to make their case, allowing nothing in new evidence and minimizing testimony, is that the GOP cannot be impartial, because they’re in on it — up to their eyeballs in Trump’s corruption and willingness to overlook and even encourage foreign interference in the 2020 election.
Despite the attempt to keep top party officials’ involvement under wraps, it is increasingly evident that the Republican defense of Trump is actually a defense of themselves. It’s become clear that one of the president’s most adamant congressional defenders, Devin Nunes, the ranking GOP member of the House Intelligence Committee, charged his own staff with digging up dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden while doggedly constructing the myth no such thing was happening.
In a scathing editorial, The Sacramento Bee earlier this week said voters in Nunes’ congressional district “deserved better,” accusing the representative of having “betrayed the truth, betrayed the trust of voters and, quite possibly, betrayed the country.” It’s also quite likely other prominent members of Team Trump were complicit, as well. From Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Vice President Mike Pence to Attorney General William Barr, but thanks to the majority leader, it’s just as likely they’ll get away with it.
Mitch McConnell is nothing if not brazen. His ploy is to conduct an elaborate coverup disguised as an impartial trial in full public view, an appalling lack of ethics and disdain for the rule of law, as well as Exhibit A, documenting how deep the rot. McConnell also — however unintentionally — provides the president a rare instance when his assessment of a situation is spot on: This impeachment is “rigged ... a hoax .... a con job ...”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
