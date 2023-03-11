‘Careful what you wish for” is a warning I generously impart to others whenever they become enthralled by a yearning to the point they are oblivious to the risks, implications and unintended consequences achievement of their goal might entail. This rule of thumb comes to mind in the woods, not very far from from the dooryard, as I slog my way through a fresh foot of snow that covers my knees, both of which are already reminding me I very clearly asked for this, and they might take issue with anything beyond a modest trek.

While in this case the knees knows, their warning was as late as the March arrival of winter, whining for elevation on an ottoman before the wood stove just about halfway through what turned out to be a grueling two-and-a-half-hour trail breaking exercise. But as I pushed forward, the pristine mantle that slowed life to a crawl, offered the kind of universal solitude only a heavy snowfall can bring to a bucolic countryside, absorbing my jabbering joints into the silence of the gray afternoon.

