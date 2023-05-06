Fox Dominion Lawsuit

Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York.

 Richard Drew / AP FILE PHOTO

The abrupt dismissal of Tucker Carlson by Fox News shouldn’t be at all shocking, considering how very few employees get away with calling their bosses vile names, including the C-word, which was evidently as common in the original fake newsroom as were decades of carefully concocted fabrication. What is shocking though, not to mention disgraceful, is what Carlson wasn’t fired for — what he’d gotten away with for years and how it so neatly fell into the cable giant’s objective: making America safe for armed, white, heterosexual evangelicals.

Strident racism was Carlson’s calling card as he famously cultivated a puzzled look, beginning an abundance of queries with “Is it possible?” which, of course, nearly everything is, providing bogus perceptions of credibility, especially for the already indoctrinated who made up the bulk of his audience. As has been exposed these past few months, largely through the Dominion voting systems’ lawsuit, in the battle between ratings and honesty, lies were the currency that financed what most believe was the network’s hold on viewers, but in reality, it was the other way around.

