APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The balloon was struck by a missile from an F-22 fighter just off Myrtle Beach, fascinating sky-watchers across a populous area known as the Grand Strand for its miles of beaches that draw retirees and vacationers.

Last weekend offered a lesson on how our tidy, little world can profoundly change in a heartbeat, compounding the existential dread that has been our invisible friend for several years. Millions living in the wealthiest of countries consider having a roof over our heads and something to eat a near monumental extravagance. Even those lucky enough to take a warm bed for granted find ourselves amassing enough emotional baggage to blur the vision of what was once considered a clear path to a stable, if not rosy, future.

Saturday dawned with an ominous Chinese “spy” balloon floating silently and malevolently eastward over Kansas, eliciting what felt like a collective “duh” from Washington while the overnight temperature in several Vermont towns dropped to 30° below zero with a wind chill in the vicinity of minus 50° at times. Providing a disturbing glimpse of how rapidly life can change, suddenly looming threats such as these prompt the usual debates on how to best gain political leverage and if, when and where to shoot it down, which seemed to leave unexplained the significant mystery of how exactly it managed to get here unscathed.

