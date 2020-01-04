As former President George Bush might say, the first two decades of the 21st century are “past history,” presumably meaning that the next 80 years are future history, with none any more important than the one that just began — although a thing or two will certainly pop up down the road. This is the year the majority of Americans have been anticipating since November 2016, when reality television defeated actual reality and replaced the president of the United States with an angry (and dangerous) cartoon character.
Beginning with the erroneous declaration by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, that Donald J. Trump’s inaugural crowd was “The biggest ever. Period,” the last three years have been a daily cavalcade of prevarication, with each separate lie, “alternative facts” in administration parlance — like individual cells in a larger organism — each doing its small part, contributing to the firewall of dishonesty that encircles the Trump presidency, protecting his fragile ego and sowing enough confusion to threaten the perception of truth itself.
As if that weren’t bad enough, Trump appears to believe the things he says no matter how absurd or — as is even more frequently evident — has utterly no idea what he’s talking about. Neither is a sought-after characteristic in a world rife with complexity, increasingly controlled by populist, far-right ideologues who, although seemingly cut in Trump’s own image, also appear to clearly understand that just a little bit of insipid flattery goes a long way with a clueless narcissist. We’ve often heard the simplistic refrain “He was nice to me” as the driving force behind foreign policy decisions.
The end result is, when not tweeting absurdities, screaming to the faithful at rallies or undermining the rule of law — in other words, on his best days — Trump, and consequently America, is asleep at the switch. No longer are we the world’s policeman, which you may argue is a good thing, but being completely oblivious of what’s going on in the world and how global events are related to each other, decidedly is not. When international bad actors realize the “Out to Lunch” sign aptly describes the depth of our international purview, it takes little time for them to take full advantage.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, realizing he had been gifted a simpleton, who publicly took the former KGB agent’s side over his own intelligence community regarding 2016 election interference ...“he said he didn’t do it ... why would he?” ... has played Trump like a cheap harmonica ever since. The Russian leader has been busy murdering his enemies around the world with utter impunity, which is evidently just fine, since he’s also assisting Trump in perpetuating the fantasy that Ukraine, not Russia, was culpable for election meddling on behalf of Hillary Clinton.
Regarding North Korea, Trump claims to have met Kim Jong Un and “Fell in love,” assuring skeptical aides and foreign-service professionals that he knew full well what he was doing, ending military exercises with South Korea at Kim’s request while receiving zero concessions in return. Meanwhile, negotiations seem to be precisely where they began, with the president last week threatening Kim with “Losing everything,” still demanding denuclearization, which experts cautioned from the beginning was beyond optimistic.
With human rights having fallen out of the presidential lexicon, replaced by “fake news” and “enemy of the people,” we find the Chinese government imprisoning reportedly millions of Uighurs in so-called re-education camps, and journalists around the world becoming an endangered species. The Uighurs, who are Muslim, have been described by China’s leaders as having “Infected thinking,” thus necessitating not only the camps but the demolition of over 10,000 mosques.
Although the number of journalists killed in war zones in 2019 was the lowest in over a decade, violence and abusive treatment against journalists continued unabated, with 49 killed, 389 currently imprisoned, and 57 being held hostage. The murder and dismemberment of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul was perhaps the most brazen in its utter contempt for human decency. In the weeks following the killing, Trump’s response was focused on reinforcing the U.S.-Saudi relationship and defending Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, suggesting the prince — aka Bone Saw — was being found “Guilty until proven innocent.”
So it’s finally 2020, the year of reckoning, and we are still saddled with the presidential tendency to “believe” whomever and whatever benefits him politically or personally. Our superficial engagement with the rest of the world is costly, not only to us, but to those allies who rely on American support in the face of threats from international terrorism, aggressive neighboring countries, massive human-rights violations and the ever-increasing climate catastrophe threatening us all, which the president refuses to so much as acknowledge.
Donald J. Trump has been rightfully impeached, but is highly unlikely to be removed from office by the Republican-controlled Senate, despite overwhelming evidence, which leaves his and America’s future in the hands of the voters. We’ve seen enough and heard enough. We know he is indifferent to anything not about him. We know he brings the same level of ignorance to foreign policy as he does to murderous wind turbines and recalcitrant dishwashers. We know the danger he and his cult of personality represent. This is our year to address the problem.
Since Vermont’s three electoral votes appear safe, this may seem like preaching to the choir. However, there are organizations designed to help voters involve themselves in states other than their own — battlegrounds, for instance. Attend a meeting. Mail some postcards. Go to a fundraiser and donate if you’re able. If you have friends or relatives in states that can go either way, call them. Encourage them to get out and encourage others. The importance of this effort cannot be overemphasized.
Let’s make 2020 a truly Happy New Year.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.