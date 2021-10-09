Given the multiple volumes revealing the previous administration’s willingness to circumvent protocol, regulations and even laws, the inherent danger of these Books of Revelation is that, as the outrageous becomes commonplace, our tendency is to file it all under “bad” without absorbing precisely how bad it really was; and, thanks to the escalating timidity of the Republican Party, still is. Even now as the former president’s preposterous and seditious behavior gradually comes to light, the GOP’s silence on the matter speaks volumes.
While the Former Guy touches down in Red America on a never-ending odyssey of delusion, spreading lies to the uninitiated and COVID to the unvaccinated, the GOP has apparently decided the less said about all that, the better. In their best case, not so secret scenario, they maintain a superficial illusion of MAGA loyalty while he slowly sinks beneath multiple lawsuits, myriad investigations and those revelatory tell-alls by former staffers. The collective hope is, he will eventually be barred from elected office, making way for the gaggle of potential 2024 candidates too afraid at this point to discuss their ambitions aloud.
Ostracized from the leadership for facilitating an intrusion of honesty into the GOP, Liz Cheney claims a fair number of her colleagues have quietly encouraged her speaking out, urging her participation in the bipartisan congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Democrats, too, taking a break from squandering their slim majority, have heaped praise on the Wyoming representative as well, although frequently prefaced with a caveat along the order of “I disagree with her on almost everything else, however …”
While Joe Biden exudes calm and a steady hand on the tiller, Democrats below decks are engaged in an incestuous bloodbath: liberals against conservatives; progressives against moderates and everyone against Joe Manchin, who, much like Cheney, has become the darling of the opposition. If, how and when this gets resolved is a vital factor in where we’re headed from here, taking on a particular urgency with the 2022 mid-terms a mere year away and the continued threat of an out-of-control pandemic hanging over the nation.
Apart from each party’s internecine warfare, there is an exceedingly more important question on the table, rife with drama, twisted by politics yet still vital to all Americans whether they know it or not: Determining what kind of country we will be, and exactly how much we’re willing to spend to determine the answer. If the $3.5 trillion spending package proposed by Democrats has one overarching theme, it is equality — a government making a massive investment in its people and what separates the haves from the have-nots.
This proposition frightens Republicans for a number of reasons: Corporations and the wealthy will be expected to pay their fair share; many of the initiatives are extremely popular across political affiliations; But mostly, conservatives — after 30 years arguing that government is the problem — are scared to death that this will work. The last thing the GOP wants is elevated expectations from their constituents, which could mean they’d have to eventually address the needs of normal people, rather than the monied donors to whom they pledge fealty.
And while a level playing field may be anathema to those on the right — “creeping socialism” they like to say — consider for instance, equality in the health care industry might have landed us in a far different place than we are in right now, with over 700,000 pandemic deaths. Ed Yoong, writing in the Atlantic, suggests that, while deaths are dropping for the first time since June, we’re all suffering “pandemic fatigue,” looking to get back to “normal” and although understandable, is precisely wrong. The next, quite possibly worse, pandemic is waiting in the wings.
“Our attention” to a situation like COVID-19 “is often followed by neglect” according to Yoong, “When we need to be getting ready, we’re burned out, set up to meet the next health threat completely unprepared.” While the previous administration blew the initial response, Yoong believes that’s almost immaterial: “(W)homever was president would have been faced with a catastrophe largely because of a public health system in which millions cannot access either health care or accurate medical information.”
While the COVID vaccine rollout happened quickly and the vaccines were more effective than anticipated, Yoong points out they are useless “without vaccinations,” alluding to the reluctance of millions to get the shot, lamenting the impact of releasing vaccines into an “unequal society.” We can no longer look at pandemics as a war between pathogens and patients without considering the circumstances of those individuals. “Housing, education, race and culture” all play a vital role in charting the course forward.
We can take some giant steps toward addressing inequality by implementing initiatives championed by progressives for years but long considered expensive luxuries. Right now is the time for paid sick leave, universal health care, public housing accessibility and food assistance. We need to change the way we think about preparedness and create a society less susceptible to the next pandemic.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
