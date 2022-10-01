Generally, Red State treatment of kids has bordered on child abuse for a number of years. The objective of evangelically driven education for instance, appears designed to make and keep students ignorant, depriving them of honest, accurate depictions of American History; “balancing” legitimate science with Christian voodoo; and repressing any and every reference to even heterosexuality, never mind tolerance or understanding of anything LGBTQ or beyond. The predictable results of the latter include some of the highest teen and unwed pregnancy rates in the country, as well as a near epidemic of sexually transmitted diseases.
Although you might think this is certainly an educational nadir: the point where outraged, reasonable people would demand the lines being drawn somewhat closer to the pedagogy of reality. You’ve probably already realized this is a rhetorical observation and there’s irony on the way. Good catch. Given those parameters, and considering the depths to which many of us sink without approaching bottom no matter how hard we try, it is unsurprising then, that one Missouri school district is bringing back spanking — supposedly at the request of parents yet. What is somewhat surprising is 19 other states also sanction physical violence against school children.
My first question to the Cassville Missouri district administrators might be: “Will the bus drivers, teachers, custodians, secretaries and kitchen staff also be slapped, beaten, flogged, caned and whipped, as well, to keep their behavior in check and motivate them to do better?” I’d also inquire whether interventions such as these will be visited upon high schoolers as well? The answer, of course, is a resounding ‘no’ they would not. Why? Because they’d be extremely likely to meet resistance. Their respective asses would either be sued or kicked. Probably both.
Corporal punishment is reserved for the smaller children. At best, it is a form of bullying, justified by some ancient “spare-the-rod” BS, and it does the precise opposite of what its proponents claim. Rather than keeping anyone in line, it engenders even worse behavior from the students who are publicly humiliated. Since the majority of districts allowing the practice lie within the Confederacy, Black students are twice as likely to feel the sting. A Brookings Institution study found three states accounted for 71% of physical punishment of Black children: Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi.
In the Guardian, Morgan State researcher Stacey Patton argues the persistence of corporal punishment in Southern states is “a continuation of racialized coercion and violence against Black bodies” that drew from the early days of slavery and lynching. A November 2019 study in the journal Social Problems confirmed Patton’s perceptions, concluding the concentration of schools where the highest number of lynchings occurred was “particularly predictive of corporal punishment for Black students.”
While some parents may believe using physical violence on their own children, which has generational roots in certain areas of the country, will eventually solve disciplinary issues, according to a 2016 meta-analysis of research on corporal punishment that paints a decidedly different picture: “Violent interventions are more associated with aggression, mental health issues, lower self-esteem and even lower cognitive ability. Children also suffered poorer academic outcomes,” raising doubts about the efficacy of the practice in a school setting.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has condemned corporal punishment as a form of discipline by parents after previously recommending the practice be abolished in schools altogether. It is unlikely that advice will be heeded, particularly by staunch Christians, some of whom believe the Bible justifies their “wounding” of children because the wound will “cleanse away evil.”
Developing a three-part series on evangelicals and corporal punishment last year, Tal Lavin, a researcher of far-right extremism for Media Matters, was seeking former true-believers with first-hand experience of having been disciplined as youngsters. He posted one Tweet soliciting input and was surprised to receive several hundred responses in a matter of days, most of them harrowing: “The people who reached out to me had nothing to sell, all they wanted was to prevent anyone else from going through what they had experienced when they were too small to defend themselves.”
In far-right firebrand James Dobson’s book “The Strong-Willed Child” he advises “If the child has made it clear that he’s looking for a fight, his parents would be wise not to disappoint him.” The founder of the Family Research Council, considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, also suggests “Children that cry too hard after a spanking are manipulative and should be spanked again to silence their tears.” It’s as though the “Beatings will continue until morale improves” poster was taken seriously, part of corporate-Christianity’s action plan.
What evangelically driven schools and parents want from their children is nearly impossible: total obedience. One of Lavin’s respondents reported every childhood beating she ever received was the result of her “asking why?” — an attempt to squelch her defiance of authority that might be interpreted as an eye roll, back talk or even using a sour tone of voice. Another recalled her earliest memory was of being 4 years old and receiving 100 hits on a bare bottom for the infraction of having cried on a family outing. “I remember hearing my own screaming, wondering if it would ever end.”
As corporal punishment slinks back into the public school, some parents and administrators maintain beatings set clear boundaries, motivating kids to behave, make better decisions, exercise self control and take responsibility for their actions. However, physical violence toward children accomplishes virtually none of these things and is well documented to make it much more likely student behavior, emotional well-being and academic achievement will get exponentially worse. So why do it?
From this vantage point, it seems like just one more departure from reality, widening the chasm that’s tearing the country apart.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
