By a wide margin, the Castleton faculty voted to request the VSC trustees and chancellor halt the move to combine all the Vermont State Colleges under one umbrella with a uniform name and leadership. The Castleton community should be commended for their loyalty to the Castleton brand and that university’s outstanding contribution to advancing education for generations of Vermonters.
Castleton began its history and upward march as the Rutland County Grammar School in 1787 preparing young men for college through instruction in traditional academic subjects such as Latin and Greek. In 1823, instruction began for young women. By the time of the Civil War, the majority of the students at Castleton were women. The school began its transition to a college in 1867 when the State Normal School at Castleton was founded as one of three normal schools charted by the state. The other two Normal Schools were at Johnson and Lyndon. Each were teacher preparatory schools; although, other courses of study were offered, too. In 1947, the school became Castleton Teachers College. Then, in 1962, during the administration of Gov. Phil Hoff, Castleton joined with Johnson, Lyndon and Vermont Tech in Randolph to become the Vermont State Colleges.
During each of these transitions, Castleton played an essential role in preparing young Vermonters for new careers aligned with the changing Vermont economy. When such transitions have occurred, sometimes slowly and sometimes dramatically, State College degrees have became increasingly dynamic and aligned with each other to better serve Vermont and its students. This process has been ongoing for a decade or more. In 2015, reflecting the dramatic growth of academic programs, the State College Trustees renamed the college Castleton University — to reflect its stature as a true university with multiple outstanding graduate degrees. Now, Castleton, Northern Vermont University (formerly Johnson and Lyndon State Colleges), Vermont Technical College and CCV provide graduates with hundred of degrees that are essential to Vermont’s growing workforce. These include teachers, nurses, meteorologists, engineers, architects, mental health practitioners and, of course, liberal arts.
As each period of its history has unfolded, Castleton has filled a need and answered the call expanding and improving education and workforce training for Vermonters. Since the formation of the VSC System, trustees and the chancellor’s office continuously worked with Castleton faculty and those of the other campuses to shepherd these transitions forward to meet new demands as they have emerged. Recognizing the need for the VSC System to be more nimble, and working to assure a smooth transition, the hand of the board of trustees may have gone unnoticed by many at Castleton and elsewhere.
The economy in our region has undergone major shifts through several decades. Rising costs and declining enrollment throughout the Northeast have exacerbated every challenge. The arrival of the pandemic dramatically altered the landscape for everyone and even before the pandemic, Vermont State Colleges were in need of, and had begun, a major overhaul. Then COVID knocked everything off kilter. Requirements of students, families, employers all increased dramatically. It is never easy to balance costs and available resources. But in truth, Vermont needs the VSC to thrive and continue to offer the best innovative programs to educate the emerging workforce. Vermont needs the State Colleges to be successful for the sake of students, our economy and the surrounding communities. They offer critical degrees that train nurses, health care, early child education and mental health workers, architects, civil engineers and a host of personally and professionally fulfilling careers that are of extreme importance to our state.
Recently, the trustees voted to maintain the present campus locations while combining many business and administrative functions under one integrated structure. Each campus is too robust and has too much local spirit and integrity to be folded in without a ripple. Given the spirit and organic energy on each campus, the identity of each will outlive the short term disruption. VTC, Lyndon, Johnson and Castleton have been, and will continue to be, the centers of their host communities. That’s important and no one should forget that.
But in order to meet the challenge, the VSC campuses need to function as a thoroughly integrated system, not as separate islands unto themselves. The new system — Vermont State University — will have systemwide accreditation, completely transferable credits, dynamic fields of study attuned to Vermont’s employer workforce needs and a streamlined administration that is efficient and cost effective. Faculty talent, dedicated to their primary mission of educating students, will play a critical part in making the new university a dynamic success. Castleton, a flagship institution among the VSC family, has a dynamic and important role ahead of it. Time is of the essence now. Given the months of work this effort has consumed to date, there is no time to stop midstream. Rather than a pause, a full-fledged joint effort is what’s required. Vermonters expect and need nothing less.
Peter D. Anthony lives in Barre and is retired CSC faculty and a current state House representative.
