We are not closing Vermont State University libraries; we are expanding their breadth to meet the needs of our students.

Last week, Vermont State University announced it would have a digital resource library as of July 1. We were immediately met with a wave of questions, comments and concerns. And though there was negative sentiment, we were heartened to see our university and community unite passionately around the value and role of libraries to our mission as an institution of higher education, as well as a thread in the fabric of Vermont’s intellectual life.

