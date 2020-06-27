Everyone is looking forward to the COVID-19 pandemic ending. It’s not just the fear and the loss and the economic hardship. It’s the little stuff like being able to see someone’s smile or walk shoulder-to-shoulder down the street or give someone a hug. But one thing I am decidedly not looking forward to see coming back is the handshake. It is time to consign handshakes to history’s dust bin.
Handshakes have been around forever — they have sealed deals and ended wars, and a refusal to shake someone’s hand is considered deeply insulting. But every expert commentator on this pandemic has warned us handshakes can kill, that as one epidemiologist has said, they are “bio-weapons.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, widely accepted as the most cogent and logical expert on the COVID-19 virus, is quoted as saying, “I don’t think we should ever shake hands again,” citing not just this pandemic but the better understood transmission of seasonal influenza, as well. Remember how hand sanitizers sold out back in March? Now they’re offered at cocktail parties along with the appetizers. Clearly, the world’s public health will be immeasurably better off in the future if we all stop extending our hands.
But that’s only the most salient reason handshakes should disappear. Break down the word into “hand” and “shake,” and think of all the awkward hand-shakes you’ve endured or witnessed. Take the basic question of whether to extend your right hand or left hand, for example. The right hand almost always wins out because some remote warrior-ancestor of ours wanted to prove he (it was always a “he” back then) was not holding a weapon in his right hand. Ninth-century Babylonian stone tablets seem to confirm this origin, but what if the warrior was left-handed? There had to be a few of those guys 3,000 years ago. What do you do when you greet someone with your right hand and they’re lugging a bag full of groceries in their right hand? Do they switch hands? Do you switch hands? Do they extend their left hand to mirror-image your right? It can get pretty nutty pretty quick.
And what is the standard for how firm your grip should be? How many times have you shaken the hand of someone, including some substantial-looking males, and found a wet sock in your hand, a limp, dispirited, assemblage of fingers that would have trouble pushing down a keyboard key. On the other hand, what do you do if a contest immediately ensues to see who can out-grip the other? Do you give in and let your hand go soft and compliment the guy on how his time in the gym seems to be working? Or do you fight back, flex those forearm muscles and give it right back to him? I’ve tried both techniques and never guessed right. And what about the handshake that is expanded to the other hand gripping your forearm? This is especially difficult when the other guy is across the desk from you, and one or the other has to reach out to make contact. That additional reach seems to always add to the tug-of-war.
Even more awkward is when your proffered right hand is met by a right hand that has a cast on it, or fresh stitches form surgery, or is withered from a stroke or some childhood disease, or on some occasions, even absent altogether. Who goes to the left hand first? If you don’t know the person you’re greeting, the embarrassment is immediate and deep.
We live in Vermont, where it seems nine months of the year, folks are wearing gloves or mittens on both hands. Let’s say you’re right-handed and just finishing putting a quarter in the parking meter with your bare fingers and I emerge from my car with gloves on. Do I freeze my fingers because your glove is off? Do you put your glove on and we do a glove-shake (pretty clumsy), or do we both agree, silently or with some awkward word sequence, to abandon the effort and just exchange verbal greetings?
I’ve never known whether to extend my right hand when greeting a woman (someone whom I don’t know well enough to offer a hug first) or not. I always wonder what the woman is thinking,;for instance, is this another male trying to intimidate me? Sometimes subtle nonverbal cues are exchanged that make it clear I can or I shouldn’t even think about offering my right hand. Most often I give it a go, and admittedly most often I am met with an extended, usually smaller hand in response. But then how hard does a man grasp a woman’s hand? A gentle bit of pressure? Do you lift it up or leave it in the same place.? How long do you hold on? I don’t even want to think about the gauche male who kisses a woman’s hand in an ill-conceived effort to get her attention.
And then there’s the “shake” half of the word. That warrior-ancestor of ours maybe shook the other fellow’s right hand to make sure there wasn’t a hidden dagger up his sleeve. Plausible, I suppose, but it can get ridiculous pretty quick. Take our current president’s 29-second shake of the hand of the president of France, where each of these world leaders was trying to out thumb-wrestle the other to assert trans-Atlantic dominance. That shake went on 28 seconds too long.
But how long do you shake? Two seconds? Five? And how vigorously? Up and down for a foot, like you just met your long-lost twin brother, or a modest inch or two? These are existential questions that call into question the whole silly tradition.
Now, I admit there are some handshakes I would hate to see go away, like the display of sportsmanship at the end of a Stanley Cup series when weary, bearded, perspiring opponents, one having vanquished the other, meet in two lines at center ice and press together sweaty, beefy palms. And when my dog raises his right paw, I have to shake that. But those are the only two examples I can think of.
I have no clue what to replace the handshake with: fist bumps, elbow bumps, toe bumps, bowing, raised eyebrows, a slight nod of the chin. Certainly, not cheek kisses. I’m guessing it will take a while to establish a new norm, maybe even a few centuries.
But crises can be opportunities, and maybe this COVID-19 crisis will lead to the end of handshakes. I certainly hope so. Then we can all come up with something better.
Fred Bagley is a retired Rutland physician and resident of Mendon.
