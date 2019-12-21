Enid Reiman recently wrote a commentary titled “Medicare for All not the solution.”
According to Reiman, “Applications to medical schools have been declining” and “maintaining a private practice is a debt burden few can afford.” The author forgets to mention the staff that doctors must hire to handle the morass of paperwork created by for-proﬁt insurance companies.
Reiman is legitimately concerned that there are not enough doctors and nurses. Interestingly, all of this author’s solutions require government involvement “by federal and or state legislation,” such as her suggestion that we “federally subsidize medical schools and medical education,” yet, Reiman rails against politicians driving health care. But it is politicians who would create the government programs this author seeks? Wouldn’t it therefore make sense to vote for politicians who want aﬀordable health care for everyone, who would then be inclined to create programs and policies that would develop more physicians and nurses to alleviate the shortage?
Reiman states that “In 2016, approximately 67% of health-insured Americans were privately insured.” Since the shortage of doctors has been occurring under our current system with a majority of Americans covered by private, for-proﬁt insurance, how can this author then conclude we can’t move to a government-run Medicare for All? There is no reason her suggested solutions, all of which require governmental action, can’t be accomplished along with an expansion of Medicare.
So what is Reiman’s real reason for not wanting Medicare for All? As her commentary states, “there will not be enough doctors or hospitals to deliver it.” In other words, Medicare for All would allow too many people to have health care. They would seek the services of doctors and with our shortage of doctors, the currently insured might have a more diffcult time getting an appointment. Reiman sees health care as a commodity to be available only to those with enough money. To me, health care is a human right.
Many years ago, President Nixon wanted to create universal health care. Sen. Ted Kennedy opposed the idea because Nixon’s plan wouldn’t solve all the problems. Years later, a wiser Ted Kennedy recognized his mistake, saying that if they had gone ahead with Nixon’s plan, they could have had all those years to tweak it and make it better rather than still having no universal health care.
We are never going to solve the shortage of doctors and hospitals if we continue to put our money into for-proﬁt companies rather than into a single nonproﬁt program. We need Medicare for everyone.
Carol Ballou lives in Belmont.
