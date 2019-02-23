Implementation of the Affordable Care Act was, and still is, one of the most contested acts of health-care reform (in) the United States. Along with expanding coverage and access to health care, reducing costs was a main focus of this law. The ACA has helped to reduce the rate at which national health-care spending is growing. It also sought to reduce costs through marketplace competition, improve health care payment and delivery through Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and an Independent Payment Advisory Board (IPAB), along with the creation of an innovation center to help proliferate successful models.
In light of (its) measured success and implementations, the ACA fails to reduce actual costs to Americans. First, it fails to take on underlying health-care costs directly. Health-care costs still continuously rise and have grown from $8,412 per person in 2010 to $10,739 per person in 2017. Secondly, the limitations set on the size and scope of premium subsidies and cost-sharing reduction assistance in the marketplace have led to insurers designing plans with a hefty use of deductibles and cost-sharing in order to hold down premium cost. Thirdly, the Cadillac tax, which imposes a 40 percent excise tax on employer plans that exceed a certain cost threshold, has triggered employers to start reducing the value of their plans (mostly achieved through increasing deductibles) in order to avoid the tax. These issues lead to a direct increase in out-of-pocket costs for Americans, leaving those who are insured underinsured.
Individuals are considered underinsured if their out-of-pocket costs, excluding premiums, are 10 percent or more of their household income; if their out-of-pocket costs are 5 percent or more of household income for individuals living under 200 percent of the federal poverty level ($24,120 for an individual or $49,200 for a family of four); or if their deductible constitutes 5 percent or more of household income.
Recent reports by both the Commonwealth Fund Biennial Health Insurance Survey for 2018 and the Vermont Department of Health’s 2018 Vermont Household Insurance Survey highlight the problem of underinsurance.
Commonwealth reported in its study that, of the 194 million U.S. adults aged 19 to 64 in 2018, an estimated 87 million, or 45 percent, were inadequately insured. An estimated 44 million of those individuals were underinsured because of high out-of-pocket costs and deductibles. This is up from an estimated 29 million in 2010. The study also found that those most likely to be underinsured are people who buy plans on their own through the individual market, including the health-care marketplace. However, the greatest growth in the number of underinsured adults is occurring among those in employer health plans. This follows the trend of reduced value in employer-provided insurance plans due to the Cadillac tax and increases in premium costs, causing employers to switch to higher-deductible plans.
The Vermont Department of Health state survey found that 36 percent of Vermonters under age 65 don’t have insurance policies that can adequately cover their needs based on their income. This is up 7 percentage points from the 2014 survey. Of that population, 13 percent are underinsured due to high deductibles, while 15 percent are underinsured due to out-of-pocket expenses.
It is due (to) these still high deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for individuals that I would give the ACA a letter grade of C for its inability to directly cut health-care cost. Regardless of access to health-care coverage, if individuals can’t afford care while having insurance, it will not help them. This will provide the greatest challenge for policymakers in that cutting health-care cost directly involves multiple levels, from reducing the costs of pharmaceuticals, to reducing overtreatment and improving quality of care, to better regulating insurance companies directly, so that way, increasing deductibles and out-of-pocket costs to avoid taxation is not the main solution to reduce premium costs. This will require a multilayered reform approach which is not easy to implement, as the ACA has shown us.
Luckily, I think that the ACA provides a great framework for reform and has provided a much-needed increase to access, insuring over 20 million people since its implementation, and quality of care. Focusing first on direct cost will be vital to policymakers working on future health-care reform. Affordability is essential to timely access, and access is essential to public health.
Caitlin Beaudet is from Williamstown and currently studying for a master’s degree in public health at the University of Vermont.
