There’s no historical indication that the general staffs in World War I scheduled the armistice to coincide with the end of the first marking period. Nevertheless, every November, parents and teachers commemorate the event by taking up positions on opposite sides of their own no man’s land in an annual ritual known as parent conferences.
Most conferences are congenial get-togethers, characterized by reasonable conversation and good intentions. Some conferences are even necessary. Naturally, I’m supposed to say they’re all necessary, and I’ve always been genuinely willing to talk with any of my students’ parents in November or any other month. But conferences aren’t the critical, watershed moments in your child’s education that all the sermons about communication and parent involvement would lead you to believe, especially if like most parents you’re already engaged in your child’s life.
In fact, a lot of parents, including teachers who are parents, show up at least in part because they don’t want anybody to think they don’t care enough to show up. I don’t happen to think forgoing a conference means you don’t care about your child’s education. It just means you don’t have any particular questions for me at the moment, which is an entirely different matter.
Article after article, however, ranks parent conferences somewhere between Yalta and the Sermon on the Mount in importance. In fairness, as schools adopt needlessly complicated, arcane grading criteria known as standards, and districts discontinue quarterly paper report cards in favor of online standards-based running records, parents need more help than ever translating their children’s grades. Unfortunately, teachers are also increasingly in the dark when it comes to where those software-generated grades come from.
A few years back, the National School Public Relations Association published some typically weighty conference suggestions for parents and teachers. Of course, the fact public education has its own public relations outfit is one symptom of what’s wrong with public education.
Anyway, their press release featured 10 “good” questions for parents to ask like, “Has my child attended class regularly,” something you’d think the parents who send the child to school would already know. The NSPRA also reassures parents that when teachers ask probing questions about “special family situations or conflicts in the home,” they’re “not being nosy or trying to interfere.” Speaking for myself, I don’t ask probing questions about my students’ home lives. I figure the answers are usually none of my business. Besides, I’m an English teacher, not a shrink.
According to NEA Today, one cutting-edge conference “twist” is a format where “teachers are inviting somebody else to run the show.” In case you’re wondering, students are the “somebody else.” Apparently, putting children in charge gives them “ownership.” One enthused teacher “ceded control” to his ninth graders, despite his own observation that “freshmen tend to be detached from reality.” Another expert maintains one hallmark of “highly successful middle schools” is they “turn to students to explain their own learning,” a student-centered strategy which helps explain the disappointing success rate of many middle schools. At the elementary level, first graders lead their “celebrations,” while deputized nine-year-olds absolutely “revel in the opportunity to be in charge.”
Picture that the next time you’re consulting your child’s pediatrician. “Well, Susie, what do you make of your MRI?”
It’s not that students shouldn’t sit in on conferences, though it’s best they not be present for clinical assessments of their disabilities or disputes between their parents and teachers. But anointing students to chair the meeting about why they aren’t learning much is both symptomatic of reformers’ misguided faith in “student-directed” classrooms, and another example of modern education’s addiction to gimmicks and ego stroking.
Why do we pretend shifting our adult responsibilities onto students will somehow induce them to live up to their own? Why do we assume a child who won’t do his homework or can’t do long division can lead his parents and teachers through an analysis of why his education isn’t working?
A meeting with me isn’t the venue for a family confrontation or that long overdue parent-child heart-to-heart. It also isn’t the time to indulge a child’s infatuation with the spotlight, especially since the typical real kid would rather spend the second marking period in his locker than have to talk in front of all the adults in his school life. A conference is the time for me to provide information that doesn’t fit on a report card and for parents to ask me questions their child can’t answer.
Why do we need to inflate it beyond that? Besides, when conferences are unpleasant, it’s rarely because there’s something wrong with the format. It’s usually because the news is unpleasant.
American students aren’t falling short of the mark because adults aren’t having enough conversations, or because schools aren’t serving conference refreshments or playing “light music in the background.” Most unsuccessful students don’t succeed because they either lack sufficient ability or they’ve chosen not to make enough of an effort.
I can make suggestions. Review the spelling list on Thursday nights. Ask your child questions about the story he just read. Help him study for his history test. But when we frame conferences around the eternal question, “What can we do to make Johnny succeed,” we’re disregarding the truthful answer that usually we’re already doing everything we can. The part that’s up to him is the part that isn’t happening.
That isn’t easy for parents to hear. As much as I care about their child, they understandably care a great deal more. That’s why when they tell me they’re doing all they can, I believe them. It’s also why I expect them to believe that I am, too.
Often the most encouraging word I can offer is that children grow up. Someday they’ll have their own families, and along the way most of them will start doing their math homework.
It isn’t easy to be patient.
But there’s always hope for tomorrow, or next week, or next November.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. He lives in Mount Holly.
